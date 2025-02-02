Kanye West Unfollows Everyone But Taylor Swift Ahead Of Grammys

BY Caroline Fisher 1279 Views
The Swifties are not happy.

Yesterday, Kanye West took fans by surprise by going on a bizarre tweet spree. In various posts, he praised Donald Trump, bragged about how much money he has, showed love to Elon Musk, and more. In one post, he even claimed that he previously wanted to sleep with former Vice President Kamala Harris. "I used to want to f*ck Kamala until she lost," he wrote. "I don't f*ck losers anymore." He followed up a few hours later with an apology, claiming that Harris seems like a "very nice human."

Ye's social media antics didn't end there, however. Yesterday, he also took to his Instagram Story to make an interesting revelation. He shared a screenshot showing the number of people he follows on the platform, which is only one. He then shared another screenshot showing the person he follows, which is Taylor Swift. Of course, he and the pop icon have had their fair share of differences in the past. At the 2009 VMAs, for example, Ye interrupted Swift's speech when she accepted an award for Best Female Video.

Kanye West Leaves Fans Confused

Seeing as though there's another major awards show taking place tonight, the Grammys, some fans believe this is some sort of cryptic warning on Ye's part. It's unclear whether or not he plans to attend, but he's nominated for Best Rap Song. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see whether or not this latest move means anything, or if it's just Ye's way of trolling.

As for what else the Chicago rapper has been up to lately, he's also reportedly been hard at work on his upcoming album, Bully. His collaborator Ty Dolla Sign also recently said that the third installment of their Vultures series is coming soon. "VULTURES 3 on the way, Bully on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go," Ty said at an event this month.

