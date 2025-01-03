Kanye West Shockingly Plays Taylor Swift During DJ Set

Ye's transition was hilarious.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have quite the complicated relationship, and despite them letting bygones be bygones multiple times, it seems like they still take shots at each other from time to time. But even these two massive superstars can swallow their pride and be a bit more conciliatory from time to time, as Ye recently suggested during a random DJ set at his vacation in the Maldives for the New Year. There were even children in the crowd, and he played a different version of "Ain't No Mountain High," a bit of Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer"... and even "Shake It Off" by Swift.

However, Kanye West created a pretty funny transition when he let the Taylor Swift song "miss a beat" and transition directly into "CARNIVAL" with Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti, which was a pretty hilarious way to follow up the massive hit that is "Shake It Off." These days, it seems like Ye's antics range from completely random to cheekily casual. He recently took to Instagram to praise The Last Of Us 2 as any contemporary video game fan should.

Kanye West Plays Taylor Swift

Still, some other moments remind us of that old (or sadly current) Kanye West mentality, such as his antics during a 2020 lawsuit deposition featured on the A&E show Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath. "What's going to happen to me, I'm going to go to jail?" he asked the lawyers present. "No, I'm asking. Ekwan, can I go to jail off of anything related to this lawsuit? What you mean, I can't ask my lawyer a question? You crazy? You don't know who you're talking to. I'm not some slave of yours, boy. What you mean, I can't ask my lawyer a question? That's the dumbest s**t. Are you crazy? You just told me I can't ask my lawyer a question."

Sadly, the controversies around antisemitism continue to follow Kanye West everywhere he goes, whether by association or by design. We'll see whether or not this changes in the near future or if his supposedly upcoming Bully album will indicate a new leaf. For now, though, it seems like Ye still has some jokes to let off concerning Taylor Swift.

