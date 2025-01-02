Kanye West Goes Ballistic When Told He Can't Ask His Lawyer A Question During Deposition

This footage continues to emerge piece by piece.

Kanye West is the latest famous face to appear in the A&E show Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, which shows off court footage of various high-profile legal matters. Moreover, this instance concerns a 2020 lawsuit from a tech firm that claims he did not fulfill an agreement for them to make his digital purchase platforms for Yeezy and Sunday Service. The footage from this deposition already went viral online, as the show previewed some fiery moments and combative incidents. Now, we have some more footage to go over, and this one sees Ye attempt to ask his lawyer about the nature of the lawsuit and whether or not he can go to jail.

"What's going to happen to me, I'm going to go to jail?" Kanye West asked in the clip below, which led one of the lawyers to explain that Ye "wasn't there to ask questions" and to try to redirect him to answering the attorney's line of inquiry. "No, I'm asking. Ekwan, can I go to jail off of anything related to this lawsuit? What you mean, I can't ask my lawyer a question? You crazy? You don't know who you're talking to. I'm not some slave of yours, boy. What you mean, I can't ask my lawyer a question? That's the dumbest s**t. Are you crazy? You just told me I can't ask my lawyer a question."

Kanye West Pops Off During Deposition

\But it's not just old footage that has fans talking about Kanye West these days. Fans spotted him singing along to his hit "Flashing Lights" the other day, and fans were very curious to find that he did not change one of his most iconic lines off of it that carries a very different context today: "I hate these n***as more than the Nazis."