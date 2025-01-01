Kanye West & Bianca Censori Look Happier Than Ever In New Year's Eve Couple's Photo

Ye and Bianca are going strong.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are a couple that has certainly drawn quite a bit of attention over the past couple of years. Overall, they have mostly been seen living abroad, which has been a mixed bag for them. At one point, it seemed like they were being kicked out of Italy. However, they have also spent a whole bunch of time in Japan, and they seem to be having a fantastic time. Meanwhile, Ye is currently in the midst of creating a new solo album, called Bully.

Censori and Ye have been in quite a few controversies, namely when you consider the outfits that Kanye has been having his wife wear. This has subsequently led to claims that he is brainwashing her. However, despite a brief break in their relationship, the two have maintained their union. In fact, it would appear as though the two are happier than ever before. We say this because of pictures shared online in which Ye and Censori had huge smiles on their faces.

Kanye West x Bianca Censori

One has to wonder what ended up getting them to smile this way. Perhaps they had a funny joke on their mind. Or perhaps they were just feeling jovial about the New Year. Whatever the case may be, the couple has been able to fight through the noise, and they seem to enjoy each other quite a bit. In 2025, it will be interesting to see where the two go from here. After leaving the United States, the couple has lived a more secluded life, as we rarely even see Ye and Bianca any more.

The few times we do get a glimpse of them is when Kanye West posts on social media. Either way, fans are curious about Ye's career, which has turned sour ever since the release of Donda in 2021. The Vultures series was a resounding flop, and fans are expecting better from here on out.

