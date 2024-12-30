Kanye West Spotted Working On New Album, "Bully"

Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Kanye West is back at work on his next album.

Kanye West is back in the studio working on his next solo studio album, Bully. A photo of West recording new music in front of a piano surfaced on social media, Monday morning. Fans online have been elated to see West back in the studio.

"Any piano folks able to ID the piano? Steinway Grand pops to mind as someone who knows little about pianos. I see Kanye with a piano and good memories come to mind," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referencing the rapper's hit song, "Runaway." Another user admitted: "I’d be lying if I said that I’m not Atleast interested in what Ye is going to offer with this Bully album."

Kanye West Performs During Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

West first announced his new solo album during a performance in Haikou, China back in September. “I got a new album coming out,” he told the audience at the time. “The album’s called ‘Bully,’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.'” Performing over a soft instrumental, West then sang: “I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience / Don’t take this disrespect, I’m sitting here trying to redirect.”

Kanye West Appears To Be Working On His New Album

Bully will be West's first solo album since 2022's Donda 2. Over the last year, he's continued to release music in collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign as ¥$. Together, they've dropped Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 with plans for a third installment in the series as well. Bully still doesn't have a release date, but West has begun taking preorders for the project. Check out the latest picture of Kanye West below.

