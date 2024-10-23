Kanye West Fans Think He’s Aging Backwards Thanks To Impressive New Photos

Ye is looking good these days.

Kanye West has been spending most of his time in Tokyo lately working on his upcoming album, Bully. According to Touré, he's perfecting the project in a hotel room, and living an "upper-class homeless" lifestyle. He appears to be enjoying it thoroughly too, as evidenced by new clips and photos making their rounds online.

In them, Ye and his wife Bianca Censori are seen walking down the street in all-black outfits. Censori stunned per usual, but the Chicago rapper's appearance was what's grabbed fans' attention the most. Social media users note that he looks far younger than usual, even compared to other recent photos.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Live Their Best Lives In Tokyo

“That’s 2016 Kanye and you can’t tell me otherwise," one Twitter/X user jokes. “Kanye aging backward,” another says. Someone else even compared three different photos of Ye taken at different times. “Kanye has started using AI on himself cuz there is no way this is the same person,” they insisted. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly why Ye is looking better these days. It could potentially have something to do with his current lifestyle, however. Reportedly, he's spending a lot of time by himself working on Bully.