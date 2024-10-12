Kanye West Is Reportedly Producing His Next Album "Bully" All By Himself

Ye fans are very curious about this.

There are a lot of Kanye West rumors floating around these days, but not all of them have to do with his public controversies and alleged misconduct. Rather, many Ye fans out there expressed excitement over a new report from hip-hop journalist Touré, who offered some alleged insight into the Chicago artist's situation these days. Per Touré, he's living at a Tokyo hotel and working hard on his next album Bully, which will reportedly be a conceptual solo album that he's recording at the hotel and not at a studio. However, the most important alleged detail is that the Yeezy mogul plans to self-produce the entire thing by himself, and it's apparently unclear whether or not he will bring on guest vocalists.

"This album is 100% him," an alleged source reportedly told Touré about Kanye West's Bully, which seems like he will make completely on his own. "He's producing everything 100% himself. This will be 100% Kanye West, which it hasn't been in many, many years." Of course, Ye is not always alone in Tokyo as he lives his "upper-class homeless" life, as Touré described it. Maybe folks will step in to help with mixing and mastering or other album details. But it looks like when it comes down to the actual music on display, the "SLIDE" artist will carry all the weight for now.

Elsewhere, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori recently disproved divorce rumors with a Tokyo shopping trip. That's been another hot topic when it comes to his travels and goings-on as of late. But more salacious and disturbing allegations emerge when Ye's sexual harassment accuser alleged that he told her about wanting to sleep with Censori's mom. For more details on that, click the first internal link in the article (excluding Ye's name) up in the first paragraph.