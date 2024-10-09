Kanye West's Unreleased "RoboCop" Music Video Leaks Online

BYCole Blake144 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Runway
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Kanye West performs during Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
The full music video for the "808s & Heartbreak" track has surfaced.

Kanye West's unreleased music video for his 2008 song, "RoboCop," has surfaced online. Back in 2014, a snippet of it leaked, but the full-length piece was presumed lost for good. That changed when a user on YouTube uploaded the music video on Wednesday morning.

The release has Kanye fans thrilled to revisit the track. In the comments section of the upload, one posted: "This music video is awesome. different mix too it seems?" Another wrote: "Finally actually a grail that isn’t a mid Vultures song." One user joked about Amber Rose's likeness appearing in the video. "I wonder if Ye after rewatching this will hit up amber rose and be like 'hello stranger, it's been a minute huh?'" they commented.

Read More: Amber Rose Wants Kanye West To Pay Her $20 Million For Inspiring "MBDTF"

Kanye West & Amber Rose Attend Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: (ITALY OUT FOR 30 DAYS AFTER EVENT DATE) Amber Rose and Kanye West attend amfAR Milano 2009 Dinner, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente on September 28, 2009 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/CI Getty Images Entertainment)

While speaking with Big Boy about his and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures albums, earlier this year, West reflected on the influence of 808s & Heartbreak. “I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years,” he said. “I created this genre, I created [The] Weeknd’s genre, Trav[is Scott], Drake… I’m gonna go ‘head and say it, with all love, Future and [Young] Thug also, because of the autotune album, ‘808s [& Heartbreaks]’, if you think about it. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it.”

Kanye West's "RoboCop" Music Video Surfaces Online

Check out the music video for "RoboCop" below. It comes as West has been making headlines in recent days for his relationship with Bianca Censori. TMZ initially reported that the two had called in quits, but they ended up reuniting in Tokyo, earlier this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mase Shares Bold Amber Rose Theory, Notes Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa Made Their Best Music With Her

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...