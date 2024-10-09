Kanye West's Unreleased "RoboCop" Music Video Leaks Online

The full music video for the "808s & Heartbreak" track has surfaced.

Kanye West's unreleased music video for his 2008 song, "RoboCop," has surfaced online. Back in 2014, a snippet of it leaked, but the full-length piece was presumed lost for good. That changed when a user on YouTube uploaded the music video on Wednesday morning.

The release has Kanye fans thrilled to revisit the track. In the comments section of the upload, one posted: "This music video is awesome. different mix too it seems?" Another wrote: "Finally actually a grail that isn’t a mid Vultures song." One user joked about Amber Rose's likeness appearing in the video. "I wonder if Ye after rewatching this will hit up amber rose and be like 'hello stranger, it's been a minute huh?'" they commented.

Kanye West & Amber Rose Attend Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: (ITALY OUT FOR 30 DAYS AFTER EVENT DATE) Amber Rose and Kanye West attend amfAR Milano 2009 Dinner, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente on September 28, 2009 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/CI Getty Images Entertainment)

While speaking with Big Boy about his and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures albums, earlier this year, West reflected on the influence of 808s & Heartbreak. “I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years,” he said. “I created this genre, I created [The] Weeknd’s genre, Trav[is Scott], Drake… I’m gonna go ‘head and say it, with all love, Future and [Young] Thug also, because of the autotune album, ‘808s [& Heartbreaks]’, if you think about it. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it.”

Kanye West's "RoboCop" Music Video Surfaces Online