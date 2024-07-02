Amber Rose Reafirms MAGA Support In Forgiato Blow’s "Trump Trump Baby" Music Video

Amber Rose isn't shying away from her support of Donald Trump.

Amber Rose isn't backing down from her support of former president Donald Trump. Earlier this week, she teamed up with conservative rapper Forgiato Blow to appear in his music video for the track, "Trump Trump Baby," which flips Vanilla Ice's classic 1990 hit, “Ice Ice Baby.” The track is loaded with politically charged bars. “Democrat party going to take your freedom/Indictin’ our president ’cause they can’t beat him," Blow raps at one point. Later, he adds: “The media is the enemy of the people/The Democrats and the fakes news always be cheatin’.”

Blow's fans were loving the collaboration in the comments section. "Id like to say it's truly heart warming to see Miss Rose's transformation," one top reply on YouTube reads. "You've come a long way young lady, welcome to the MAGA family. Now let's save this country! TRUMP 2024!!!" Another fan wrote: "Trump Trump BABY. WE will unite despite the Dems trying to tear us apart."

Amber Rose & Kanye West Attend MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West and Amber Rose arrive at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Rose previously discussed her surprising support for the former president during an interview with TMZ, earlier this year. That conversation began with the interviewer questioning why she plans to vote for someone who isn’t passionate about women’s rights. "Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues?" Rose asked. "He's trying to make America great again. That's for women too right? So, there you go." She also explained why other celebrities have begun supporting the former president. "I think we just did our research and we're not brainwashed anymore by the left," she said. "I can say that about myself. All these years I've been brainwashed and I'm not anymore."

Amber Rose Appears In "Trump Trump Baby" Video

Check out Rose's appearance in Forgiato Blow's "Trump Trump Baby" above.