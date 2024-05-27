Why Amber Rose Is Getting Hate For Supporting Trump 2024

Amber Rose has recently come under hot water due to her recent endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. This endorsement marks a significant departure from her previous criticisms of Trump. Furthermore, it has sparked a heated response from her followers and the public. Known for her strong advocacy for women’s rights and anti-racism, people have found it shocking that Amber would support a man who goes against everything she has been fighting for. She’s not backing down, however, and has continued to defend her choice to support Trump.

Amber Rose’s Endorsement

On May 20, 2024, Amber Rose posted a photo on Instagram with former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, captioning it: “Trump 2024, along with three US flag emojis.” The photo immediately prompted backlash. Critics of the photo and Rose’s stand were quick to point out the apparent hypocrisy, especially given Trump's history with women's rights and issues related to racism. They also pointed out that Trump had a history of misogynistic statements and policies that have been harmful to the causes she claims to support.

Not to mention, Amber Rose herself has criticized Trump in the past. In a 2016 interview with The Cut, she labeled Trump an “idiot.” Moreover, she stated that she had hoped he would not be president. “He’s a f*cking idiot,” she said. “He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president.” Similarly, some of Amber Rose’s tweets, where she was criticizing Trump, have resurfaced. In these tweets, she also likened Trump to trash and called him a sexual predator. This past condemnation makes her recent endorsement even more perplexing to many of her fans.

What Amber Rose Stands For

Amber Rose is quite known for her advocacy for certain causes. These include: feminism and women’s rights, as well as the LGBTQ+ community, and anti-racism. She has organized numerous “SlutWalk” marches, which have helped raise awareness on ending rape culture. She has also been a vocal advocate for racial equality. As a mixed-race and bisexual woman, Amber has stood for these causes throughout the years. So what’s changed all of a sudden?

Following Amber Rose’s post, fans and critics have highlighted that Trump stands against everything she has worked for. Some fans noted Trump's involvement in appointing Supreme Court justices who contributed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that protected women's reproductive rights. This decision has been seen as a significant setback for women's rights in the U.S. Former President Donald Trump has also garnered significant support within predominantly white and conservative Christian communities. Additionally, he has a history of racially insensitive remarks and policies that are harmful to BIPOC Americans.

Backlash Following Amber Rose’s Sudden Support Of Trump

Notably, Trump has also been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, and Amber Rose is well aware of this. After all, she has also labeled him a sexual predator. Therefore, her outright support for him is even more controversial. Many have expressed disappointment and disbelief, with some suggesting that her endorsement undermines her previous work, as well as her public stance on women's issues.

Response To The Backlash

In response to the backlash, Amber Rose commented under a post from The Shade Room. She argued that people should do their research, and suggested that Trump offers a more reasonable stance on certain issues, compared to other political figures. She also defended her position by claiming she would always put women first. “Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first… Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

Her response has only fanned the flames of criticism even more. In response to the claims that Trump is anti-LGBTQ, Amber Rose posted a 1998 video of Trump claiming to be “all for guys that like men.” However, this has continued to rake in more criticism. Amber Rose is being accused of grasping at straws, especially since Trump has been vocally against most, if not all of what she stands for.

