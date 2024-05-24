Amber Rose Is Still Defending Donald Trump Photo, Addresses Her LGBTQIA+ Fanbase

BYGabriel Bras Nevares351 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Neon Carnival
Amber Rose at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Amber Rose shared two clips: one of Donald Trump having no issue with same-sex marriage, and one of Joe Biden opposing it.

Amber Rose is still catching a lot of heat for her endorsement of Donald Trump for president, which many fans feel goes against her previous values and statements. Moreover, celebrities commenting on political matters has never been a scarcity, but it feels like 2024 is one of the most divisive years when it comes to this. Regardless, she continued to rally against backlash over her support by bringing up two specific clips in a new Instagram post. One is a 1998 clip of Trump remarking on how he doesn't really mind same-sex marriage, and the other is a 2008 debate clip of Joe Biden opposing it.

"I’ll just leave this here watch till the end…" Amber Rose captioned her post. "For all the LGBTQ+ people that think after decades of allyship I would ever hate you! [scared face emoji] Stop believing the propaganda. They are brainwashing you. Start having bigger conversations instead of staying on one side of the fence. Ur blind over there. I literally grew up in the Philly/NYC ballroom scene. Most of my favorite people in the world are gay and trans. People that truly know me know that! Please do your research and stop just making decisions based off what other people think. Be a free thinker -Muva."

Read More: Amber Rose Wants Kanye West To Pay Her $20 Million For Inspiring “MBDTF”

Amber Rose Doubles Down On Donald Trump Support

Furthermore, this was one of Amber Rose's previous responses to the negative reaction to her Donald Trump endorsement. "Lmaooo y'all think Biden cares about black ppl???" she wrote on Instagram. "Sad. Do your research. I did. I'll always put women first. Y'all want biological men in women's sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed, cuz WE'RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions."

Meanwhile, Amber Rose was also in the headlines recently for speaking on her "date" with Chris Rock. "I was in New York, and I’m like, ‘Yo! Let’s go meet for coffee,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. "We met for coffee, we talked some crap to each other, [and] he made me laugh ’cause he’s hilarious. Probably why I never posted like ‘Hey, me and Chris Rock are getting coffee’ because I just didn’t want that narrative. I’m gonna value my friendship and just leave it at that. And then paparazzi caught us but we were not holding hands and we were obviously very separate and it just becomes very unfair sometimes."

Read More: Kanye West Recalls Nicki Minaj & Amber Rose Threesome Request, Model Retracts Tweet About Ye’s Sexual Preferences

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
VidCon Anaheim 2023Pop CultureAmber Rose Defends Her Pro-Trump Stance After Fans Attack Her2.7K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 14, 2023Pop CultureAmber Rose Addresses Her "Date" With Chris Rock3.8K
AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour - AtlantaPop CultureAmber Rose Reacts After Old Tweets Bashing Donald Trump Resurface Amid Her Newfound Support For The Presidential Candidate1.9K
Dunhill Fall 2010 MenswearPop CultureAmber Rose Claims Ye Pressured Her To Dress Provocatively Despite Her "Conservative" Values4.5K