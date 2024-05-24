Amber Rose Is Still Defending Donald Trump Photo, Addresses Her LGBTQIA+ Fanbase

Amber Rose is still catching a lot of heat for her endorsement of Donald Trump for president, which many fans feel goes against her previous values and statements. Moreover, celebrities commenting on political matters has never been a scarcity, but it feels like 2024 is one of the most divisive years when it comes to this. Regardless, she continued to rally against backlash over her support by bringing up two specific clips in a new Instagram post. One is a 1998 clip of Trump remarking on how he doesn't really mind same-sex marriage, and the other is a 2008 debate clip of Joe Biden opposing it.

"I’ll just leave this here watch till the end…" Amber Rose captioned her post. "For all the LGBTQ+ people that think after decades of allyship I would ever hate you! [scared face emoji] Stop believing the propaganda. They are brainwashing you. Start having bigger conversations instead of staying on one side of the fence. Ur blind over there. I literally grew up in the Philly/NYC ballroom scene. Most of my favorite people in the world are gay and trans. People that truly know me know that! Please do your research and stop just making decisions based off what other people think. Be a free thinker -Muva."

Amber Rose Doubles Down On Donald Trump Support

Furthermore, this was one of Amber Rose's previous responses to the negative reaction to her Donald Trump endorsement. "Lmaooo y'all think Biden cares about black ppl???" she wrote on Instagram. "Sad. Do your research. I did. I'll always put women first. Y'all want biological men in women's sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed, cuz WE'RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions."

Meanwhile, Amber Rose was also in the headlines recently for speaking on her "date" with Chris Rock. "I was in New York, and I’m like, ‘Yo! Let’s go meet for coffee,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. "We met for coffee, we talked some crap to each other, [and] he made me laugh ’cause he’s hilarious. Probably why I never posted like ‘Hey, me and Chris Rock are getting coffee’ because I just didn’t want that narrative. I’m gonna value my friendship and just leave it at that. And then paparazzi caught us but we were not holding hands and we were obviously very separate and it just becomes very unfair sometimes."

