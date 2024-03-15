Kanye West Recalls Nicki Minaj & Amber Rose Threesome Request, Model Retracts Tweet About Ye's Sexual Preferences

It's no secret that Kanye West likes to speak his mind, but one of the Chicago MC's latest revelations has fans wishing he'd have kept it to himself. During a recent exclusive interview with Big Boy TV, Ye recalled asking Safaree to do him a solid back when he was dating Nicki Minaj. According to him, he wasn't clued in on the fact that they were in a relationship at the time, certainly making for an awkward exchange.

"I'm like, 'Yo Safaree, you think Nicki would let me and Amber hit? Like, what she said?' This is her man," he explained. "You've got to make these raps true." While it doesn't seem as though his wish was granted, Nicki did spit about a rendezvous with the former couple on her 2010 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy collab, "Monster."

Read More: Mase Shares Bold Amber Rose Theory, Notes Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa Made Their Best Music With Her

Kanye West Remembers Asking Safaree For Nicki's Number

Though Ye and Amber Rose never got to get it on with Nicki before they went their separate ways in 2010, some of her previous Tweets seemed to suggest that they were pretty freaky behind closed doors. In response to her ex's 2016 rant about her and her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, for example, she made a shocking claim about Ye's sexual preferences. “Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur a**hole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyA**B*tch," she wrote.

She recently walked back her claim on The Jason Lee Show, however, admitting that the Tweet was written in anger. “It wasn’t meant to be a factual statement. But he said he owns my child! He said if it wasn’t for him, Wiz would have never met me and had a child so then in turn he owns my child," she said. “That’s f*cking cr*zy! You don’t own my child but you miss my fingers in your a**. So that’s why I said it. It wasn’t a factual statement.”

Amber Rose Admits Crude Ye Tweet Wasn't "Factual"

What do you think of Kanye West claiming that he once tried to sleep with both Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose? Do you think he should have kept this one to himself? What about Amber walking back her previous claim about his sexual preferences? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West, Mia Khalifa, & Tyga Pose For Y/Project F&W Collection, Leaving Some Fans Irate

[Via][Via]