As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.

The pair were together from 2008 to 2010. They made a serious mark on pop culture with their bold style choices and wild antics. Things obviously didn’t work out between them. At this point, though, Rose sounds as though she’s moved on from the past.

Kanye West and Amber Rose attend SwaggMedia’s Persona Magazine Launch with Amber Rose hosted by Russell Simmons at The Griffin on September 11, 2009 in New York, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

She made this clear during her recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast. During the interview, the host asked the model which of her exes she loves more – West, or Wiz Khalifa?

“Out of Kanye and Wiz? Wiz, girl!” Rose replied with a laugh. “That’s not even a question. I think people like to ask about my relationship with Kanye, but it was 13 years ago guys,” she reminded listeners. However, the mother of two did still give the Yeezy creative credit for the role he played in helping her rise to fame.

“I feel like people are obsessed with [Ye and me] because it was a great time in pop culture,” she additionally dished to Sofia Franklyn. “But in my personal life, it is not relevant.”

In the same interview, Rose reflected on the current state of her love life, revealing that she would be content being single forever. “It’s worse than ever,” she said of the present dating game. “[Men are] pretty disgusting out here. They’re f*cking gross.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, West has already married again. He and Australian beauty Bianca Censori tied the knot less than a year after his separation from Kardashian was finalized.

