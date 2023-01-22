Slowly but surely, more details regarding Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship are reaching the public. According to a report from The Herald Sun today (January 22), the rapper may be travelling to Australia to meet his new wife’s foreign family.

The happy couple “will spend time in Ivanhoe, east of the CBD, where Censori grew up,” the outlet alleges. As you may recall, the 27-year-old and her beau were reportedly married at a private ceremony at a resort in Utah earlier this month. Since then, they’ve both been sporting luxurious rings to symbolize their union.



Sources have made it clear that the wedding was real for both Censori and West. However, a marriage certificate might not exist, meaning it may not have been legal.

According to Daily Mail, the architect is originally from Victoria. Her LinkedIn profile reveals that she attended Carey Baptist Grammar School. After high school, she and a friend named Irene launched a jewellery company called “Nylons.” The idea came as the two girls were making chokers and bracelets for themselves from Swarovski crystals. Eventually, they realized that their creative hobby had serious business potential.

Censori kept this project up while studying at the University of Melbourne from 2013 to 2017. The last two years of her Bachelor’s degree also saw her working as a design consultant at the furniture design company Kelektiv.

The brunette beauty continued her education as she pursued her Masters in Architecture at DP Toscano Architects. By November 2020, she was ready to move on to better things, leaving Australia behind to work for Yeezy in Los Angeles. She was brought on by West as the Head of Architecture, and they’ve obviously since built a close working relationship.

After her relationship with the father of four went public, Censori promptly deactivated her social media profiles. Hopefully, in the future, she’ll begin to share more of the pair’s life together with fans.

Elsewhere in the news, sources say that Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian “hates” Censori. Sources initially claimed that the tension between the two is because of the latter’s good looks.

However, those reports were shut down by others stating that the socialite isn’t paying attention to the drama. Read her apparent thoughts on the recent romance here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

