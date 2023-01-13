Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect designer, TMZ reports. The two allegedly had a private wedding ceremony but apparently, they haven’t filed an official marriage license. Though it isn’t legally official, paps have spotted Ye rocking a wedding band when he showed up at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The publication’s sources claim that it’s a symbol of his commitment to Censori.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The publication identified Censori as the mystery woman during Ye’s lunch trips in Beverly Hills. Photographs of the two eating lunch together surfaced on Sunday, and then again, on Thursday.

However, Ye’s dropped clues about their relationship in recent times. Last month, Kanye West released a single titled, “Censori Overload,” where he raps, “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ‘til marriage’.”

Prior to the news, his former business manager, Thomas St. John, has had difficulty tracking down Ye to serve a lawsuit surrounding the Donda roll-out. Immediately, rumors circulated that the TLOP creator was M.I.A. However, paps spotted Ye at church around the holidays.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Kanye West is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Bianca Censori began working at Yeezy in 2020, according to Cosmopolitan. Yeezy lists her as the head of architecture of the company. She has an MA in Architecture from Melbourne University in Australia.

The alleged marriage comes two months after he and Kim Kardashian officially finalized their divorce. The two wed in 2014 and welcomed four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates following the news of Ye’s supposed marriage to Censori.

