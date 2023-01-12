Kanye West put an end to speculation that he’s gone “missing” after he was spotted in Beverly Hills this week.

Though Ye’s remained lowkey throughout the holidays, the allegations that he’s M.I.A. stemmed from a report that his former business partner couldn’t get ahold of him. Thomas St. John, Ye’s ex-business manager, said that he needed more time to locate him to serve him the lawsuit.

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Despite these claims, there have been a few sightings of Ye in recent times. First, the paparazzi spotted him leaving church around Christmas. Then, he was located shopping.

Now, TMZ reports that they spotted Kanye West in Beverly Hills with a mysterious lady. Photographers spotted Ye with the unnamed woman at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills — a hotel that he visits often. Sources say that the two were “comfortable” during their lunch. TMZ notes they spotted Ye and the woman entering the hotel together earlier this week, though the nature of their relationship is still unclear.

Ye’s had a few high-profile relationships in the past year. Following his separation from Kim Kardashian, he began dating Julia Fox briefly before moving on to Chaney Jones. Ye and Jones stayed together for a large chunk of 2022 with Jones later inking “Ye” on her wrist.

Ye’s coming off of a tumultuous year that included his divorce and the loss of his billionaire status. Following his tirade against Adidas and Gap, he lost his Yeezy deal and then, kicked off the 2024 campaign for his presidential run. He made a slew of media appearances alongside alt-right figures like Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos. During these appearances, Ye made many insensitive, anti-Semitic remarks that eventually led to brands dropping him and Adidas ending their partnership.

