Even as his personal and professional life are in total turmoil, Kanye West still has time for his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú – who cameras caught him making out with on Wednesday (October 19) outside of a Los Angeles studio, according to Page Six.

Photos and videos obtained exclusively by the outlet show the Yeezus rapper wearing a wine-coloured bomber jacket and a camouflage hat as he kisses his new music, wearing an all-black ensemble of her own before her photo shoot, goodbye before heading inside to film an interview with Billy Bush.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Nalú is just one of the many women West has been romantically linked to this year, from Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox and Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel to Instagram personality Chaney Jones, and she may very well be the youngest.

The pair has been spending more and more time together in recent weeks, which sources say is an attempt on Ye’s part to distract people from his recent troubling behaviour online that’s resulted in his removal from platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

“[He is] trying to drown out [the headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content,” insiders explained to Page Six. “The new girlfriend — whatever is next — it’s to try and make people forget.”

Despite the obvious backlash he’s been faced with over the past few weeks, Ye doubled down on his anti-Semitic remarks during an interview with Piers Morgan, saying, “No. Absolutely not,” when asked if he felt sorry for vowing to go “Death Con 3” on the Jewish community earlier this month.

“I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. That’s a different type of freedom fighter,” the rapper shared, though later in the same conversation he declared that “hurt people hurt people” and he was “sorry” for the “hurt and confusion” caused by some of his comments.

"I will say I'm sorry for the people I hurt…



"Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt."



Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @kanyewest | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/qdhwQ5OFTU — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 19, 2022

