Kanye West was spending time with a number of women throughout 2022. Though he started the year with Julia Fox by his side, he later moved on to Chaney Jones. Things there would eventually fizzle out as well, and he would go on to affiliate himself with iconic models like Candice Swanepoel and, most recently, Juliana Nalú.

The 24-year-old began spending time with the “Flashing Lights” rapper in October. They were regularly seen out in oversized rubber boots and other interesting style choices while going on dates across the country. Eventually, though, the young beauty had enough of her beau in the midst of his pro-Nazi rants on various platforms.

As backlash came her way for seemingly dating an anti-Semite, Nalú wrote, “I’m single. Thanks for caring.” Since then, she’s been fully embracing the relationship-free lifestyle. Meanwhile, Ye has been busy preparing for his big 2024 presidential run.

A new report from Daily Mail reveals that the foreign socialite went back to her homeland for the holidays. She spent Christmas amongst her loved ones in Brazil, where the paparazzi caught her on camera looking snatched and ready to serve.

Throughout a series of snapshots, Nalú models a tiny string black bikini, which saucily shows off her tantalizing figure. In some of the photos, she holds her small dog, Rio – named after her hometown – while standing in the water.

No Rio com o Rio pic.twitter.com/0ATHlJTGWo — Juliana Nalú (@juliananalu) December 25, 2022

Clearly, the father of four’s ex didn’t have a white Christmas – unless you count the white sand from the beach. While it remains unclear what her future plans are, or if she’s got her eye on any other famous faces, it’s obvious that she’s moved on from their brief fling.

Ye has also been doing some moving on of his own, although his is from a different relationship. Just a few weeks ago, the 45-year-old finally allowed for his divorce from Kim Kardashian to wrap up, marking a new chapter of life for each of them as they continue to co-parent.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

