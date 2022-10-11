Now that he’s sure to be spending less time on social media – for the foreseeable future, anyway – Kanye West has more time to invest in his love life, which has seemingly been heating up with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú as of late.

The father of four first stepped out with the 24-year-old on Saturday (October 8) evening for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and a visit to a clothing warehouse before they were spotted again the next night, this time visiting a movie theatre in Hollywood to check out Triangle of Sadness before leaving the venue together, arm in arm.

Kanye West attends the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Photos obtained by Page Six show that Yeezy wore an oversized all-black outfit, complete with his signature knee-high boots, while Nalú opted to add pops of white to her also black ensemble, complete with the same “2024” hat she was seen wearing the night before.

It’s been noted that prior to joining his date in his SUV, West stopped to sign autographs for eager fans.

While things look to be going well with his latest young muse, with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, they’re only getting more intense as she’s reportedly felt the need to hire increased security for their children at school amid the rapper’s social media antics and White Lives Matter scandal.

Kanye West links arms with model Juliana Nalu as they catch a movie together in LA https://t.co/TGuzwG2uqM pic.twitter.com/oD59O7P83S — THFC Fan 2022 (@USSportsNew2021) October 10, 2022

According to TMZ, the reality star is concerned with Ye blasting the name of their children’s school on the internet for the world to see, creating what’s been described as a “heightened security risk.”

In the past, the 45-year-old has demanded that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm enroll in his Donda Academy instead of their current educational institution. As a result of the unwanted social media attention, the school hired additional security presence which Kardashian herself is paying for.

“We’re told the increased security presence isn’t because Kanye himself poses a threat, but there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus, posing a risk to students,” the outlet explains.

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian with her rapper husband Kanye West and young daughter walk close to the Geghard Monastery in Armenia on April 9, 2015. AFP PHOTO / KAREN MINASYAN (Photo credit should read KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ye himself showed up to his oldest daughter’s basketball game earlier this month, sporting a WLM shirt as his ex seemingly avoided him – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

