Even with all the friends it’s lost him and the trouble it’s caused, Kanye West continues to wear his controversial White Lives Matter shirt, most recently donning it to attend his oldest daughter, North West’s basketball game on Friday (October 7) night.

TMZ broke the news on Saturday (October 8), sharing photos of the 45-year-old grinning from ear to ear while watching his child on the court in Thousand Oaks. Several snapshots reveal that Ye was standing almost directly behind his ex, Kim Kardashian, as she sat courtside with Tracy Romulus, both women dressed down in all black.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian at North's basketball game pic.twitter.com/O9ZEfSmg8i — Kandhi (@kandhiee) October 8, 2022

It’s been noted that the father of four didn’t look ashamed of his outfit of the night, but rather, proud of it. Video footage shows that his energy was high for the event, and some may even say that he was attempting to bring extra attention to himself.

Kardashian doesn’t seem to acknowledge her co-parent in any of the photos, and direct sources informed the outlet that the socialite didn’t look in West’s direction for the duration of North’s game.

The “Runaway” hitmaker is said to have brought a cameraman with him who kept busy filming, and there were no reports of any issues or drama over his WLM garb.

While Ye was all smiles over on the court, things were far less pleasant on his Instagram feed, where his beef with names like Gigi Hadid and Tremaine Emory has continued.

As of Friday night, the Yeezy founder revealed that he’s been temporarily banned from the Meta-owned platform, and has since made a return to Twitter where he shared a throwback photo with Mark Zuckerberg – check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

