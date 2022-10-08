Kanye’s been on a social media rampage once again. His antics this time around have angered many, especially after he designed and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. High profile figures like Meek Mill, Diddy, and Hailey Bieber all criticized the rapper/fashion mogul.

Ye responded to many of his critics, and was especially vicious to Hailey Bieber, who had made a statement defending Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, one of the targets of West’s ire. The Chicago rapper screen-capped a news article covering Hailey’s defense and wrote in his IG caption, “Wait am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Jared Leto and Kanye West attend VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)

West then posted another screenshot, this time of a 2016 article about Hailey and Drake dating. “Get your girl before I get mad,” Ye wrote, presumably addressing Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber. ” You spose to be my friend right. You wasn’t there when the Kardashians kidnapped my kids.” Ye didn’t stop there, writing a long screed about the state of the fashion industry, and calling Hailey “nose job Hailey Baldloose.”

Unsurprisingly, Justin and Hailey Bieber have not taken kindly to the attacks. According to TMZ, the two were hurt by Ye’s remarks, especially since Justin has stood by the rapper through a lot of his controversies and difficult times. Bieber now feels he has no choice but to distance himself, sources close to him say.

Hailey, for her part, maintains that she never got a nose job, and was just defending her friend.

