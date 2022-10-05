Kanye West is having the type of week that only Kanye could have. After receiving backlash for wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” T-shirts for his Yeezy Season 9 collection, the famed rapper took to social media to lash out at some of the fashion industry’s elite — including journalist Gabrielle Karifa-Johnson, Bernard Arnault, and Supreme creative director, Tremaine Emory.

Tremaine blasted Kanye earlier this week after Ye accused LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault of being responsible for the late Virgil Abloh’s death. In a lengthy Instagram post, Tremaine called the DONDA rapper “an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world.”

Emory isn’t the only celeb to call Kanye out over his controversial shirt and dangerous rhetoric. Everyone from Van Lathan and Jaden Smith to Boosie took to social media to share their thoughts on Ye’s recent antics. “DO US A FAVOR N BLEACH YOUR SKIN ALL WHITE,” Boosie tweeted. Lathan, who addressed Kanye’s slavery comments on TMZ back in 2018, responded to folks defending West’s problematic shirts with, “We don’t need a reminder of the worth of white lives. America is a shrine to the worth of white people.”

After catching wind of all the think pieces and cancel Kanye comments, the 45-year old designer tripled down on his “White Lives Matter” comments by posting a new photo of the shirt, writing, “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says White Lives Matter….THEY DO.”

While many fans hopped in the comment section to detest Kanye’s statement, folks like Candance Owens, who was also seen wearing the controversial t-shirt, replied with laughing emojis.

