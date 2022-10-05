Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

Everyone from Jaden Smith to Van Lathan slammed the Grammy Award winning star for his controversial shirt. The former TMZ correspondent penned a lengthy note about Ye’s via Instagram, sharing, “We don’t need a reminder of the worth of white lives. America is a shrine to the worth of white people. This message is reactionary to a message affirming Black lives, which have never been worth anything in America.”

Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Less than a day after the backlash, Kanye went on yet another social media rant. This time, he dragged deceased fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s name into the mix, claiming that Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, was responsible for the late designer’s death. “CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS,” Kanye shared in a post. “LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS, OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND.”

Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory immediately slammed West’s statements, claiming that the rapper was not “best friends” with Virgil and that he didn’t get invited to the late designer’s private funeral for a reason. “You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, Emory posted. “YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

After catching wind of Tremaine’s response, Kanye responded by reposting the creative director’s IG post (before quickly deleting it) with the caption, “IN WAR THEY WILL SEND YOUR OWN PEOPLE AT YOU … GOOD ONE BERNARD.” Tremaine has yet to responds to Ye’s rebuttal.

