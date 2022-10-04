Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.

Folks wasted no time flooding social media with their thoughts and opinions on Kanye and his guests wearing the divisive gear. Everyone from Van Lathan to Jaden Smith spoke out against the 45-year old’s decision to wear, design and promote the polarizing T-shirt. “I Had To Dip. I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” Jaden tweeted. He added, “True Leaders Lead. Black Lives Matter.”

I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

After dragging Kanye and Candace Owens for wearing the WLM tee, fans noticed that Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley, was also in attendance, wearing the controversial shirt. The 23-year old model was featured in the surprise Paris fashion show wearing one of the custom WLM shirts.

Twitter users weren’t impressed by Selah’s decision to walk in the show and wear the shirt. “Kanye West got Lauryn Hill daughter wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ tee collection. Streets is done,” one user wrote. Another added, “Kanye West is surely trying to piss off Lauryn Hill for what happened back in 2004.”

Lauryn Hill’s daughter aka Bob Marley’s grand daughter. That’s actually insane. This new generation of celebrity kids are Terrible https://t.co/rgXPmpUBCS — Nayonce👑 (@queennicki__1) October 4, 2022

Just two years ago Selah Marley ass was marching in them streets dodging bullets and choking on smoke grenades for George Floyd. Now she and putting on a “White Lives Matter” shirts for Kanye west. 😭. I know Bob Marley flipping in his grave https://t.co/6JcO51xl83 — Telly (@TellyDuckThem) October 3, 2022

So Bob Marley's grand daughter Selah who is also Lauryn Hill 's daughter joined Kanye West in wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt.



What exactly is going on!!????? pic.twitter.com/iBIT2xzh6G — Provocator237 (@provocator237) October 3, 2022