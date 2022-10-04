This isn’t how we expect you thought the start of your week would go, but Kanye West knows how to shake things up. When he isn’t taking a chance at the presidency, tearing up music charts, touring the world, launching a school, recruiting for a team, or ranting on social media, Ye is storming the fashion world. Earlier today, a fire was lit under the internet when his YZYSZN9 collection made its debut. Not every piece was applauded.

Quickly, people observed that West was wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Soon, it was revealed that the simple design was a part of the runway show, and photos began to circulate online.

The only thing Kanye is going to do is the force the media to do is call for him to be under a conservatorship. — Secola Edwards (@SecolaEdwards) October 3, 2022

West was captured smiling in a picture with far right-wing commentator Candace Owens as they both posed in the shirts, and it didn’t take long for the public to come forward with complaints.

Jaden Smith was apparently at the show and tweeted that he had to leave.

“I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying, he does not have the full support of the youth,” Smith tweeted. “Black Lives Matter. I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m out.”

Elsewhere, podcast host and former TMZ staffer Van Lathan penned a lengthy note about West’s recent antics. Years ago, while in the TMZ offices, Lathan and West came face to face in what has gone down in history as a monumental confrontation for the rapper.

In a comment section, someone asked Lathan, “Do what lives not matter?” This is a common question from people who are usually anti-BLM.

“We don’t need a reminder of the world of white lives. America is a shrine to the worth of white people,” Lathan replied. “This message is a reactionary message affirming the worth of Black lives, which have never been worth anything in America. In its intent, it’s a white supremacist notion, because it posits that we can’t have a conversation about the worth of Black people without having a conversation about the worth of white people, which is f*cking insane.”

“The notion that it ALWAYS has to be about white people in America is incredibly frustrating, emotionally, draining, and the whole problem. But here’s Kanye, apparently centering that notion.”

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

He wasn’t the only one with this take. There are several artists, entertainers, journalists, and politicians who have long supported West through all of his controversies but now say that they have had enough.

However, in counterarguments, former President Donald Trump supporters, MAGA enthusiasts, far-right wingers, and people who love and adore Kanye West have sided with the Donda idol. They have given an array of reasons why they don’t mind this latest scandal, including emphasizing their speculation that he’s trolling and not truly believing in the anti-BLM stance.

Read through a few reactions below.

This is all that needs to be said in regards to Kanye West and his White Lives Matter shirt. pic.twitter.com/v2ykdgT4WN — _Joesy_ 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@015Serenity) October 3, 2022

So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2022

Kanye West after Hurricane Katrina: “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.”



Kanye West after he married Kim Kardashian and became a Trump-supporting Republican: “White Lives Matter”



🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c3xudm7x3Q — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 3, 2022

Strange Kanye West would wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a show essentially begging for white industry approval in the fashion industry — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) October 3, 2022

“I’ve always liked that Kanye West guy” pic.twitter.com/tvTTS2O3B3 — trace 🐍 (@4KTrace) October 3, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye dressed as Jeffrey dahmer for Halloween — lil duval (@lilduval) October 3, 2022

