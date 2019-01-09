Van Lathan
- Pop CultureLyrica Anderson Defends Erica Mena's "Monkey" Comment, Van Lathan Calls Her "Vile"Erica Mena has been facing a great deal of backlash since using a slur against Spice.By Caroline Fisher
- TVVan Lathan Believes The Internet Gets People KilledHe explains one of the many things he's learned since hosting "Hip Hop Homicides."By Erika Marie
- MusicVan Lathan Calls Akon A "Clown" For Comparing African & Black American PerformersAkon didn't have nice things to say about Black American performers but praised artists from Africa.By Erika Marie
- TVPop Smoke's Murder Detailed By Woman Who Witnessed ShootingA firsthand witness told Van Lathan about Pop's final moments.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Questions Media's Role In Hip Hop ViolenceFor "Hip Hop Homicides," Envy and Van Lathan are examining media's influence in the rise of violence. By Erika Marie
- MusicVan Lathan Claims Kanye West Said "I Love Hitler" At TMZ OfficeVan Lathan says that Kanye West mentioned loving the Nazis when he visited TMZ in 2018.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKanye West Receives Wave Of Backlash Over "White Lives Matter" GarbYe & Candace Owens promoted WLM as Van Lathan, Jemele Hill, Jaden Smith, and many more condemned the rapper's message.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFormer TMZ Host Van Lathan Wants Ye To Come On His "Higher Learning" Podcast For "Closure"Van Lathan would also like Candace Owens to make an appearance on his show so he can "expose the f*cker."By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent & Mona Scott-Young Are Teaming Up For "Hip Hop Homicides" SeriesVan Lathan will serve as the host of 50 Cent and Mona-Scott Young's upcoming series, "Hip Hop Homicide." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureVan Lathan Says Kanye Doesn't Want Free Speech But Actually "White Speech"The podcast host explained why he believes Ye wants people to respect his right to free speech but he doesn't do the same for others.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVan Lathan Revisits Confronting Kanye West Over "Slavery Is A Choice" CommentsThe tense moment occurred in the "TMZ" newsroom back in 2018 and quickly went viral globally.By Erika Marie
- GramVan Lathan Trolls Kanye West With Pete Davidson PhotoVan Lathan shared a photo from Kanye West's 2019 dinner with Pete Davidson, making a joke in the caption.By Alex Zidel
- GramVan Lathan Shares His Thoughts On Festivals Cancelling DaBaby“Stop back flipping to excuse bad behavior” - Van Lathan says. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAkademiks Calls Meg Thee Stallion "Overrated," Can't Come Close To Nicki MinajThe blogger doubled down on his previous remarks & added, "no Meg Thee Stallion project..could come close to 'Pink Friday.'"By Erika Marie
- RandomJ. Cole Trends On Twitter But It's Not Because He Released New MusicCozz, Van Lathan, and thousands of others are playing a J. Cole-inspired game of puns on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise Jackson Can Reconcile Relationship50 Cent chatted with Van Lathan about his son Marquise Jackson and detailed why he says their relationship has grown to be what it is today.By Erika Marie
- GramRihanna Feels "Attacked" By Van Lathan's "Ridiculously Fun Game" For Black PeopleRihanna's clearly played the game before. By Chantilly Post
- TVVideo Shows Physical Confrontation Between Van Lathan & Michael Babcock Before FiringVideo proof has arrived. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureTMZ's Van Lathan Fired After Dispute With Colleague Michael Babcock: ReportVan Lathan is no longer with TMZ, according to reports. By Aron A.
- MusicVan Lathan Thinks 21 Savage, Blueface & Lil Baby Arrests Are FishyDoes Van Lathan have a point?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyGLC Says Kanye West Has Moved Past The MAGA Antics For GoodThe longtime G.O.O.D. Music artist & friend to Kanye West sat down with Van Lathan for a tell-all interview.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Reveals How Much She Makes From Her Instagram AdvertisementsAmber Rose makes a pretty penny from Instagram. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Urges Men To Believe Women After Beating Rape ChargeFreddie Gibbs understands his case is a rarity.By Aron A.