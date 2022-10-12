Van Lathan says that Kanye West mentioned loving Adolf Hilter and the Nazis when he came to TMZ for his infamous interview in 2018. Lathan described what West was like behind the scenes while speaking with Rachel Lindsay on the Higher Learning podcast.

“I already heard him say that stuff before…” Lathan said, referencing West’s recent antisemitic comments. “At TMZ… When he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview.”

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Lathan elaborated: “He said something like ‘I love Hitler’, ‘I love Nazis’, something to that effect when he was there and they took it out of the interview because of whatever reason, it wasn’t my decision.”

He says that a Jewish employee of TMZ stood up in response to West and said that she was offended.

Lathan says that the incident was cut from the footage of West’s TMZ visit, but that the cut is noticeable in the final clip.

During the TMZ interview, West famously made headlines for arguing that slavery “sounds like a choice.”

As for West’s latest antisemitic comments, he threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in a tweet shared last weekend. The post came after his account was restricted on Instagram for antisemitism.

Check out Lathan’s recollection of the TMZ interview below.

