Antisemitism
- MusicKanye West Named As Antisemitic Influence In Columbia University Discrimination LawsuitStudents were reportedly discussing theories West spread.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBenzino Channels Kanye West With Conspiracy-Filled “Drink Champs” RantBenzino spread antisemitic troupes during his appearance on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Makes Questionable Reference To The Jewish Community On First Track Of "Vultures 1""Keep a few Jews on the staff now."By Ben Mock
- MusicBill Maher Reveals Why He Scrapped Two-Hour Kanye West InterviewMaher says he "had an amazing fun time" with Ye.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West's Hebrew Apology Criticized By American Jewish CommitteeThe committee slammed West's statement for not acknowledging the pain he caused.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Thinks Kanye West Apologized To Get "Vultures" Samples Cleared"No part of me believes his apology," Rosenberg says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West Accused Of AI Generating Apology PostKanye's statement set off some red flags in an AI text recognition software. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChris Brown Fires Back At Antisemitism Accusations: "I'm Trying To Be Peaceful"Chris Brown says he's not antisemitic and doesn't want fans to get the wrong idea.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West & Chris Brown Dancing To "Vultures" Upsets Critics: "Two Most Problematic Rappers""How I’m anti-semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch," Ye raps on his first single of the year, which clearly isn't sitting well with everyone.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsKanye West Upsets Veterans In Italy Over Nazi Comments Amid Concert RumorsThis isn't the first time that Italian citizens have allegedly spoken out against the Chicago rapper during his stay there.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Didn't Want Travis Scott To Work With Drake, Malik Yusef Claims“I think that Drake loves Kanye, and that Kanye hates that Drake loves him,” Yusef says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMalik Yusef Theorizes Kanye's Antisemitism Was Aimed At DrakeMalik Yusef says that Kanye's issues with Drake shouldn't have any "credence."By Cole Blake
- MusicNoname Says Fans' "Disappointment" Over Jay Electronica‘s "Antisemitic" Verse Doesn't Phase HerNoname has no regrets about Jay Electronica‘s appearance on her new album, "Sundial."By Cole Blake
- Sneakers“Stand Up To Jewish Hate” Pins To Be Included With Kanye West's Yeezy RestockThe pins are part of Robert Kraft's recent contribution to the Yeezy relaunch.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCharleston White Does Nazi Salute During Anti-Semitic Rant Against Adin RossWhite's vile comments were aimed at streamer Adin Ross. By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCelebrities Defend Jamie Foxx Amid Antisemitism ControversyMany A-list stars don't believe Foxx needed to apologize.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJennifer Aniston Gets Backlash For Response To Jamie Foxx's "Anti-Semitic" PostAniston disavowed the post after initially liking it on Instagram.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Instagram PostFoxx made reference to an anti-semitic trope while lamenting a "false friend."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Slammed For "Anti-Semitic" Post About "Fake Friends"The posts have since been deleted but Foxx has not yet addressed them.By Ben Mock
- TechKanye West Returns To Twitter With A Gold CheckKanye West's Twitter account has been reinstated.By Caroline Fisher