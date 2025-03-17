Kanye West Continues Bizarre Antics With Latest Series Of Tweets

Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Kanye West is once again turning heads on social media as his rampant controversial posts continued over the weekend.

Kanye West's strange posts on social media continued over the weekend as he wrote about finding happiness, being at war, and more on Sunday night. "The way you find absolute happiness is by doing things that make you absolutely happy," West wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In more posts, he added: "ALL KINGS LOVE WAR," as well as "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION." The latest remarks follow a myriad of antisemitic posts about being a Nazi, supporting Adolf Hitler, and more.

The newest posts have fans once again trolling him in the replies. "I guess making swastika clothing is your new form of joy? Genuinely never saw that one coming," one user wrote. Another added: "This statement is not as profound as you probably think." One more asked: "Does that include defending Diddy and Andrew Tate? You have daughter's… they will grow up someday and see the things you've said."

Kanye West's Antisemitism

As for the aforementioned antisemitic antics, West began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them, rapped about all his friends being Nazis in an unreleased snippet, and much more. Charlamagne Tha God has been one of the many voices in media to condemn Kanye West's antics. During Monday's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne even labeled them "boring" at this point. "Man, Kanye West is just boring," he said. "Out of all of the things that Kanye has become that we don't like, boring is the one I thought I would never see come. He's just boring, and what makes him even more boring is the fact he's such a try-hard. He tries so hard to be provocative. He tries so hard to be controversial, and he just comes off as boring."

The drama comes as Kanye West continues to prepare for the release of his next studio album, Bully. It'll be dropping in celebration of his daughter North West's birthday on June 15th.

