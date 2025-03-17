Charlamagne Tha God Slams “Boring” Kanye West For Trying Too Hard To Be Controversial

During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on Kanye West's latest antics, and didn't hold back in the slightest. The personality suggested that while he's come to expect bizarre activity from the Chicago rapper, he didn't think he'd ever see the day he'd become boring. Unfortunately, however, it looks like that day has come.

"Man, Kanye West is just boring," he began. "Out of all of the things that Kanye has become that we don't like, boring is the one I thought I would never see come. He's just boring, and what makes him even more boring is the fact he's such a try-hard. He tries so hard to be provocative. He tries so hard to be controversial, and he just comes off as boring."

Kanye West Controversy

Charlamagne's comments come after weeks of bizarre tweets from the Yeezy founder, which first started making headlines last month. He's praised Adolf Hitler, called for Diddy's release from prison, and more. Last week, he even claimed that a bright red swastika would be the cover of his next album. Amid all of this, he's received a great deal of backlash from social media users and peers. The people close to him also appear to be fed up amid his latest tirade, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Over the weekend, Ye posted a legal document that was sent to him as a reminder that Kardashian is the sole owner of any trademarks related to their daughter North's name. He then shared screenshots of some text messages he and the SKIMS owner allegedly exchanged. In them, she appears to say she was simply trying to protect their daughter while he seemingly threatens to go to "war" with her over it. Shortly after, he posted a Diddy song apparently featuring the mogul's son King Combs and 11-year-old North.