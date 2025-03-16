Kanye West Reveals Ridiculous Criteria For Open Casting Call

Kanye West says he's hosting an open casting call for volunteers to join a choir that will provide a similar sound to that of his song, "Carnival." In making the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, West included a ridiculous list of criteria, much of which was typically offensive. The post comes as West continues to prepare for the release of his next studio album, Bully.

"THE HOOLIGANS. Open casting call for volunteers," West wrote. "Ye is putting together a hooligan choir to give the sound of the Vultures number one song Carnival. All males. NO FAT PEOPLE. The skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker. With shaved heads OR must be willing to shave head if approved. MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS. We are accepting members from all over the globe but the base will be in Los Angeles." He concluded that the casting will be taking place from March 15-19th from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Los Angeles.

Kanye West's "Bully" Album

As for Kanye West's Bully, he'll be releasing the project as his eleventh studio album on June 15th in celebration of his daughter North's birthday. He previously revealed that the title from the project takes inspiration from his eldest son, Saint, during an appearance on Justin Laboy’s The Download podcast.