Kanye West Reveals Plans For A Playboi Carti Collaborative Album

Kanye West says he and Playboi Carti were working on a collaborative album titled, Carti Ye, but the project won't be seeing the light of day. He revealed the concept and the cover art on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night. The revelation came amid a number of posts West has been making about Carti's new album, Music.

"WE WERE WORKING ON PROJECT CALLED CARTI YE IM SORRY THAT THIS WONT HAPPEN NOW. From Carti’s actual twin. This was the album cover. I teased it the other day," West wrote. He later clarified that the project falling through wasn't Carti's fault. He wrote: "Carti ain’t do nothing wrong This how the Jewish industry mob practice coercion to get all my family to not work with me. They made Ty write the words HATE SPEECH. And it’s the same thing they did with Trav."

Playboi Carti's New Album

Despite a collaborative album from Kanye West and Playboi Carti not coming to fruition, fans finally got their hands on Music on Friday. Carti's 30-song album still features an all-star cast including Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug. It arriived over four years after his previous release, 2020's Whole Lotta Red.