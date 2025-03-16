Kanye West Reveals Plans For A Playboi Carti Collaborative Album

BY Cole Blake 142 Views
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Playboi Carti dropped his long-awaited new album, "Music," on Friday night featuring a number of guest verses, but Kanye West was not included.

Kanye West says he and Playboi Carti were working on a collaborative album titled, Carti Ye, but the project won't be seeing the light of day. He revealed the concept and the cover art on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night. The revelation came amid a number of posts West has been making about Carti's new album, Music.

"WE WERE WORKING ON PROJECT CALLED CARTI YE IM SORRY THAT THIS WONT HAPPEN NOW. From Carti’s actual twin. This was the album cover. I teased it the other day," West wrote. He later clarified that the project falling through wasn't Carti's fault. He wrote: "Carti ain’t do nothing wrong This how the Jewish industry mob practice coercion to get all my family to not work with me. They made Ty write the words HATE SPEECH. And it’s the same thing they did with Trav."

Playboi Carti's New Album

Despite a collaborative album from Kanye West and Playboi Carti not coming to fruition, fans finally got their hands on Music on Friday. Carti's 30-song album still features an all-star cast including Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug. It arriived over four years after his previous release, 2020's Whole Lotta Red.

Playboi Carti wasn't the only topic Kanye West ranted about on social media on Saturday night. He also went on a tirade about the custody of his children with Kim Kardashian. "I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS, I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME. ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE," West wrote in all-caps.

[Via]

