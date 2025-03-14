Playboi Carti & Kendrick Lamar Turn Into Evil Aliens On "Mojo Jojo"

Playboi Carti was teasing a Kendrick Lamar feature on "I AM MUSIC" and now we have two, with "MOJO JOJO" being the first.

Playboi Carti has officially dropped off MUSIC after years of teasing us with the project. While the project is called MUSIC, the cover art says I AM MUSIC. Overall, the branding is sending some mixed messages. But who cares? The album is finally out and we have 30 songs and about 76 minutes worth of music to indulge in. This could very well be Carti's best album yet, although the jury is still very much out on that right now.

Regardless, fans are trying to consume themselves in everything this album has to offer. Of course, fans were excited about the potential Kendrick Lamar feature. Well, it turns out K Dot is on two tracks. The first is "MOJO JOJO" while the second is "Good Credit." Overall, "MOJO JOJO" is absolutely fire as it sees Carti and Kendrick going back and forth on Cardo production. Both artists sound like evil aliens and it is by far one of the more pleasant collaborations of the year so far.

The production and the flows might be a bit foreign to some listeners at first. However, when you understand the vibe they are going for, you quickly realize just how dope this track is. Some were concerned about how Carti would fit with Kendrick. Hopefully, this song puts all of those fears to rest. Playboi Carti brought his A-game on MUSIC and this song is proof of that.

Playboi Carti & Kendrick Lamar - Mojo Jojo

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, back in high school, I was wearin’ Polo
Uh, had a white bitch like Julz, but she ain't a model
We smashin’ on all the hoes, Mojo Jojo
You play with that motherfuckin' fire, we go loco
I can't believe my eyes, so I wear a Go-Pro

