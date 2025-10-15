The GNX rapper is fresh off a World Tour, while Playboi Carti is currently in the midst of his own United States tour. Last night, Carti was in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, and there was a sense that something special was going to happen.

In the end, fans got exactly what they were hoping for, as Kendrick Lamar was one of the special guests for the event. As soon as he came out, he blew the roof off the arena, and it was a hell of a good time for everyone who showed up. However, you can tell that the stage consisted of some elements that Kendrick isn't necessarily used to.

As you can imagine, the two performed "Good Credit," and there was a ton of energy in the building as this went down. Just by watching this, you can tell that these are two of hip-hop's biggest artists, coming together for the fans.

This is all big for Playboi Carti, who is on tour with his Opium labelmates, and has been putting on a pretty good show throughout all of this. If you are a fan of Carti, there is no denying that he has reached new heights throughout the past year.

Meanwhile, later this week, he will be in Phoenix, before heading to Las Vegas. His tour is attracting sold out crowds, and with the type of music he makes, there is no doubt that the energy has been something to behold. If you are a fan of Carti, these shows are proving to be absolute musts.