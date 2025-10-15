Kendrick Lamar Blows The Roof Off Crypto.com Arena After Popping Out For Playboi Carti's Show

BY Alexander Cole 129 Views
BET Awards 2025 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Kendrick Lamar made the most of his time back in Los Angeles on Tuesday night as he found himself at the Playboi Carti show.

Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti had a couple of collaborations on MUSIC. Lamar appeared on "Mojo Jojo," as well as "Good Credit" and even "Backd00r." While these collabs proved polarizing to both fanbases, there is no denying that these are two of the biggest artists in rap right now.

The GNX rapper is fresh off a World Tour, while Playboi Carti is currently in the midst of his own United States tour. Last night, Carti was in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, and there was a sense that something special was going to happen.

In the end, fans got exactly what they were hoping for, as Kendrick Lamar was one of the special guests for the event. As soon as he came out, he blew the roof off the arena, and it was a hell of a good time for everyone who showed up. However, you can tell that the stage consisted of some elements that Kendrick isn't necessarily used to.

Playboi Carti Tour Dates

As you can imagine, the two performed "Good Credit," and there was a ton of energy in the building as this went down. Just by watching this, you can tell that these are two of hip-hop's biggest artists, coming together for the fans.

This is all big for Playboi Carti, who is on tour with his Opium labelmates, and has been putting on a pretty good show throughout all of this. If you are a fan of Carti, there is no denying that he has reached new heights throughout the past year.

Meanwhile, later this week, he will be in Phoenix, before heading to Las Vegas. His tour is attracting sold out crowds, and with the type of music he makes, there is no doubt that the energy has been something to behold. If you are a fan of Carti, these shows are proving to be absolute musts.

Now that Kendrick has some time off, we have to wonder if a new album is coming. Whatever the case may be, the fans are hungry.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
