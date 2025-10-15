A$AP Rocky Brought Out By Playboi Carti During Los Angeles Tour Stop

Playboi Carti and the entire Opium label are on the road for the Antagonist 2.0 Tour, and so far, it has been a huge success. Fans have been waiting for the Los Angeles tour stop, specifically, as it presented an opportunity for Carti to bring out some big names. One of the hopes was that Kendrick Lamar would pop out. They have three songs on MUSIC together, and the artist is from L.A. In the end, Carti did not disappoint.

The artist had more than just one guest. He also brought out rising underground rapper Fakemink, who has found himself in some beef as of late. However, he also brought out another superstar. That superstar being A$AP Rocky.

Carti and Rocky are two artists who go way back and have always messed with each other. So to see them share the stage in this way was most definitely special. Below, you can see them perform "Long Time," which is the opening track off Carti's 2018 album, Die Lit.

Carti and his labelmates will be continuing their tour throughout the week. Their next stop is actually going to be in Phoenix, Arizon, before heading to Las Vegas, Nevada. This West Coast part of the tour should be a lot of fun, as the fans over their love to turn up.

These recent appearances at Carti's shows just showcase how much he has grown over the past decade. It is hard to believe that the man who made self-titled has reached these megastar heights. Moreover, it feels like he will be in contention for a Grammy this year, which would be huge.

He finds himself at the top of the rap mountain, and there are only a few artists there with him. Kendrick Lamar being one of them.