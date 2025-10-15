A$AP Rocky Brought Out By Playboi Carti During Los Angeles Tour Stop

BY Alexander Cole 41 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti had his Los Angeles tour stop on Tuesday, and he invited out some big names including Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky.

Playboi Carti and the entire Opium label are on the road for the Antagonist 2.0 Tour, and so far, it has been a huge success. Fans have been waiting for the Los Angeles tour stop, specifically, as it presented an opportunity for Carti to bring out some big names. One of the hopes was that Kendrick Lamar would pop out. They have three songs on MUSIC together, and the artist is from L.A. In the end, Carti did not disappoint.

The artist had more than just one guest. He also brought out rising underground rapper Fakemink, who has found himself in some beef as of late. However, he also brought out another superstar. That superstar being A$AP Rocky.

Carti and Rocky are two artists who go way back and have always messed with each other. So to see them share the stage in this way was most definitely special. Below, you can see them perform "Long Time," which is the opening track off Carti's 2018 album, Die Lit.

Read More: BIA's 5 Biggest Hit Songs & Collabs

Playboi Carti Tour Dates

Carti and his labelmates will be continuing their tour throughout the week. Their next stop is actually going to be in Phoenix, Arizon, before heading to Las Vegas, Nevada. This West Coast part of the tour should be a lot of fun, as the fans over their love to turn up.

These recent appearances at Carti's shows just showcase how much he has grown over the past decade. It is hard to believe that the man who made self-titled has reached these megastar heights. Moreover, it feels like he will be in contention for a Grammy this year, which would be huge.

He finds himself at the top of the rap mountain, and there are only a few artists there with him. Kendrick Lamar being one of them.

Meanwhile, we hope Rocky is able to turn this appearance into some inspiration. It would be nice if the artist could give us some new music sometime soon.

Read More: Remembering D’Angelo: A Quiet Giant Of Neo-Soul And R&B

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
BET Awards 2025 - Show Music Kendrick Lamar Blows The Roof Off Crypto.com Arena After Popping Out For Playboi Carti's Show 129
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Playboi Carti Performs One Of His Most Infamous Leaks On Tour 1060
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Playboi Carti's "Antagonist 2.0" Tour Setlist Is Beyond Parody 2.1K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour Officially Canceled 12.9K
Comments 0