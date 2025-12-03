Snoop Dogg Claps Back At Cousin Daz Dillinger Over Shady Death Row Allegations

Snoop Dogg went off on Daz Dillinger in a new video circulating on social media, warning his cousin to stop criticizing him publicly. Dillinger previously accused Scoop of kicking him off Death Row Records for refusing to sign over the publishing rights to his music catalog. He's brought up his dispute several times in recent weeks.

“I see you ain't got s**t to do but hate on me, huh?" Snoop said in his response video. "In a minute, I’m gonna to f**k you up, cuz, on some real s**t. Not physically but business wise 'cause you broke as a motherf**ker right now so I'm gonna f**k you up in a minute cuz. Leave me the f**k alone."

Speaking about the situation on his YouTube channel, Dillinger accused Snoop of copyrighting his music without his consent. "They tried to go behind my back and trademark all of my work and then flaunt it in my face like, 'We got it. That's all we wanted because we're gonna sell everything for a billion dollars to Universal.'"

Why Are Snoop Dogg & Daz Dillinger Beefing?

Despite their family ties, Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger have been at odds for years. Back in 2013, Snoop referenced a rift between them during an interview with Noisey, telling the outlet: "I had to cut out family members. Me and my cousin Daz fell out before. When me and him fell out it was like, I taught you everything you know. I put you in the game. And you go against me? But that’s what the laws of the game do."

A decade later, Dillinger confirmed that they were still at odds in a video on Instagram. “Me and Snoop been feuding for a little bit because the older cousin trying to punk the little cousin, but I’m not going for that sh*t ’cause I beat n****s up for you. You don’t beat n****s up for me, cuz," he said in 2023, as caught by HipHopDX.