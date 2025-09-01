Daz Dillinger Teases Snoop Dogg & Death Row Diss Album

Family doesn't always get along, and cousins Daz Dillinger and Snoop Dogg are seemingly at odds once again... Or at least, that's what the former says. He took to Instagram to announce his new album Retaliation, Revenge And Get Back 3 for a September 11 release, and it seems like it will diss Snoop and Death Row.

"FUC DEATHROW RECORDS SINCERELY YOURS CUZZN DAZ," the RRAGB2 artist captioned his post, which featured a Death Row logo with bullet holes in it. "SNOOP KNIGHT NEW ALBUM Retaliation, Revenge, and Get Back 3 9-11-25 on all platforms F**KEM."

Many fans expressed confusion over this post, with some reports claiming that the entire album will be completely full of disses. But things are still quite unclear at press time. Nevertheless, it's the latest chapter in a back-and-forth saga, which seems to stem from Tha Doggfather's acquisition of Death Row Records earlier this decade.

Actually, Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger's beef stretches back further than that, and they often go back and forth on it. Most recently and relevantly, royalty disputes impacted their relationship, which already experienced strains due to the dynamic of Snoop showing Daz the ropes and Dillinger feeling unappreciated.

Snoop Dogg Apology

However, Snoop Dogg's dealing with more controversial matters these days. His critical comments about a lesbian couple in the Pixar film Lightyear caused a lot of debate online. While some fans thought the Long Beach rapper had apologized for his remarks on Instagram, his team reportedly claimed that this was a fake response.

As for Daz Dillinger's beef with Death Row, he has big issues with Suge Knight. The executive dragged Daz in a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue from behind bars. However, he also showed him sympathy for a lot of the hardship he endured, although this didn't stop his tirade.

We will see whether or not this new album is actually a full-on diss album or if this is all just to get fans to tune in. Either way, we doubt a resolution here will fully bring this long and turbulent dynamic to an end, but who knows?