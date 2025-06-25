Daz Dillinger Revives "Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back" With A Sequel Over 25 Years Later

Daz Dillinger, legendary West Coast rapper, is back and with a fun nod to the late 90s with "Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2."

Daz Dillinger is giving modern hip-hop fans a taste of what West Coast hip-hop and G-funk sounded like in the 90s with his newest release. The other half of Tha Dogg Pound has dropped a sequel to his 1998 debut Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back and its jam-packed with features.

MacShawn100, Ice-T, B-Legit, and partner in rhyme Kurupt, barely scratch the surface of how many guests are on here. The cousin of Snoop Dogg does well with bringing fans back to the past. Overall, this album feels like cruising through California in a lowrider in the 90s.

Daz Dillinger's debut of the same was a big moment for him. The Death Row affiliate was working with some true icons of the scene at the time. The late 2Pac and Nate Dogg, Snoop, MC Eiht, Too $hort, and Soopafly contributed to it.

It's nice to Daz Dillinger bringing back some of those names this time around, while also introducing fresh faces to this miniseries. If you want a hit of nostalgia, look no further than Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2. You can visit it with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.

Daz Dillinger Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2

Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2 Tracklist:

  1. Level 4 Yard Bizniz (feat. MacShawn100)
  2. DeathRow N-Matez (feat. Soopafly, RBX & Kurupt)
  3. Calculate The Time
  4. Westcoast Is The Best Coast (feat. Carlos McSwain)
  5. Get Down You Clown (Interlude) (feat. MacShawn100)
  6. Set Trippin (feat. DJ Skillspinz)
  7. Retaliation And Revenge
  8. Get Bacc (feat. Prince Ital Joe)
  9. Start Bacc Bangin (feat. Big Syke & Ice-T)
  10. We Came To Play (feat. B-Legit & Bo Roc)
  11. Switchin Lanez (feat. Big C Style, Lil C-Style & Kevin Slow Jammin James)
  12. Like A Movie (feat. Kurupt)
  13. Destiny
  14. On The Dead Homies
  15. The Reason
  16. Ask The Homie Daz
  17. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  18. Mentally Crazy

