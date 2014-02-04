Nate Dogg needs no introduction. He is and forever will be the most respected singer in all of hip-hop, having contributed flawless hooks to countless classic records. Despite his frequently turbulent lifestyle, his voice was considered that of an angel by many. Throughout his prolific 20-year career, he released two studio albums (and another two posthumously) and collaborated with the likes of 2Pac, Westside Connection, Dr. Dre, Xzibit, Eminem, Tha Dogg Pound, 50 Cent, The Game, Fabolous and countless others. He passed away in March 2011 due to complications from a stroke, of which he had several throughout his lifetime. May he rest in peace until the homies rejoin him in Heaven.