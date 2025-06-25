News
Daz Dillinger Revives "Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back" With A Sequel Over 25 Years Later
Daz Dillinger, legendary West Coast rapper, is back and with a fun nod to the late 90s with "Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2."
By
Zachary Horvath
3 hrs ago
