Tha Dogg Pound Talks New Album "We All We Got" And Weighs In On Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar

You can’t have a conversation about West Coast Hip-Hop without mentioning Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound. In fact, they serve as the pioneers who paved the way for gangsta rap, especially on this side of the country. Back in the day, if you saw Snoop Dogg, you saw Kurupt and Daz Dillinger with him. The Hip-Hop duo was first featured on Snoop's debut solo album, Doggystyle, in the song "For All My N****z & Bitchez"... and it’s been up ever since. And with Doggystyle being released over three decades ago, fans have been wondering: will we ever see another Dogg Pound album?

With Snoop being the marketing genius he is, he had to capitalize on the moment. The trio recently shook up the rap game by dropping their single and visual to “Smoke Up,” with a montage of celebrity cameos asking: “what’s up with Tha Dogg Pound? I heard they broke up.” Everyone including Ray J, Xzibit, Tyrese Gibson, Flavor Flav, NLE Choppa, and Druski joined in on the festivities. “Smoke Up” serves as the first single off Tha Dogg Pound’s forthcoming album titled We All We Got. The project is executive produced by Snoop Dogg, dropping on May 31st.

HotNewHipHop had the opportunity to chat with Daz Dillinger and Kurupt at their private album listening session at Snoop's compound in Inglewood, California.

“Smoke Up” is going crazy. What’re you most excited for and why?

Daz Dillinger: Everybody to share their weed and smoke up. [laughs]

Kurupt: I'm excited to see what people's reaction is to this great music that we're finna to give to them. To get on our page, and it’s bonafide West Coast shit.

Why We All We Got? Explain that title.

Kurupt: Because that’s real. We all we got.

Daz Dillinger: We all we got. Look at your family. You got your mother, father. They're still here, right? See, we don't have our moms. And Del Mar doesn't have his father. Me and Snoopy still have ours, so we all we got. What else do we get? Besides us. Through our 30 semi venture year venture in this game, Delmar and Snoop — shit, since they were kids. We All We Got is self-explanatory.

What was the best memory from creating this album?

Kurupt: When I came in the studio, I didn't know Daz was gonna be there. I talked to Daz, trying to get his mind right. I talked to Snoop, trying to get his mind right. They both was doing their family shit, so ain’t too much I can do. The next thing you know, I walked in the studio in and Delmar’s there. I walk in with Snoop and Daz is there. I'm like oh shit, you motherfuckers think y’all slick? Good job. That was the greatest thing ever.

Daz Dillinger: He’s been smiling ever since. [laughs]

Kurupt: Ever since.

What about you Daz?

Daz Dillinger: Digging in Snoop’s weed bag again. Half ounce. Sack got bigger.

Kurupt: Did you just tell on yourself?

Daz Dillinger: He don’t give a damn. He’s happy I’m back. Have it all.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: American hip hop duo Tha Dogg Pound, Kurupt and Daz Dillinger perform at 93.5 KDAY's Hip Hop Harvestat Microsoft Theater on November 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Snoop executive produced the album, how smoked out were those sessions?

Daz Dillinger: It was pretty smoke-aful.

Kurupt: Oh yeah, it was smoke-aful.

How do y'all feel about the Kendrick versus Drake beef?

Daz Dillinger: That’s Kurupt, that’s his little kid right there.

Kurupt: He’s grown, but that is my killer.

Daz Dillinger: He’s a grown kid.

Who, Kendrick?

Kurupt: Hell yeah.

Daz Dillinger: He said the KDot stands for Kurupt. [laughs]

Kurupt: I just found out about the situation a couple of days ago. I listened to one of Kendrick’s records that they played for me, then my nephew MarMar Oso that night played me Drake's. I heard that one like damn, they both bussin’ though. See, ‘cause they both my friends. Except, Drake's my favorite artist.

Damn, for real?

Kurupt: Hell yeah, I tell everybody in every interview. They say “who ya favorite artist?” Drake, because his style man. He’s all over the place with his shit. He could give you melodies to your heart ass, he can give you this mic. He's everywhere. And when he gives you the mic, he's Trump tight on it. He’s got rhymes. But Kendrick is my killer, see? So it’s awkward. It’s like ah.

I don't know how they got into it, but I hope people didn't forget about KDot. The Kendrick thing, maybe they got it confused. Kendrick Lamar. That’s like me calling myself Ricardo Brown, but they forget about Kurupt Young Gotti. See, they forget about Kurupt. Well, I got three spectrums. Ricardo Brown, I could make that work. Then there’s Kurupt, then there's Gotti.

Daz Dillinger: Kurupt the Kingpin.

Kurupt: People must have forgotten about KDot or something, because why would you want to feud with this guy? This guy is a beast. This kid, he got the key to the city. From murder though. Not because he’s a great artist, he got it from the mic. War. I'm just like ah. I don't know enough to really give up an opinion.

What about you Daz?

Daz Dillinger: I love it all, ain’t nobody got killed.

Are things going too far?

Daz Dillinger: Ummm, if they never see each other. They can keep it on wax. LL Cool J and Ice T did.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Kurupt (L) and Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound perform during "Today Was a Good Day!" at Stockton Arena on September 30, 2023 in Stockton, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Who do you believe is winning?

Daz Dillinger: KDot. Because every n*gga in the hood banging and dancing. Drake’s shit in the club, but Kendrick’s shit in the street. A lot of n*ggas in the streets can’t get to the club, so we in the street.

Do you believe it will continue?

Daz Dillinger: I thought Drake pulled out the white flag. It’s wearing him out.

Best song from the battle overall?

Daz Dillinger: Kendrick rapped about what, eight minutes or something? [laughs]

Kurupt: Was that Kendrick or was that Drake?

Daz Dillinger: Both of them, shit. They did about nine minutes a piece.

Kurupt: I'm such an old man. I’m so out of touch.

How does this beef today compared to when you guys were coming up?

Daz Dillinger: It don't. It don’t compare. Ain’t no ambulance being called.

Both: [laughs]

Anything we should know about We All We Got?

Daz Dillinger: May 31st, Daz and Kurupt. Kurupt and Daz. Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records. We here.