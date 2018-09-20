hnhh interview
- Original ContentBas Unpacks His New Album, Dreamville Dynamics, Higher Callings & Much MoreIn this new exclusive interview, the MC speaks on his brand-new album, "We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F***ed Up," and how balance in his life is key to his growth and fulfillment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicZaytoven Discusses He & His Son's Projects, Christian Hip-Hop, Experiences At AfroTech, & What's To Come In 2024Zaytoven took the time to speak with HNHH about his busy 2023 and what big things are in store heading into next year. By Zachary Horvath
- SneakersJaysse Lopez Talks Kanye Leaving Adidas, Favorite Shoes Of 2022, And Building A Sneaker EmpireJaysse Lopez of Urban Necessities joined HNHH for "12 Days Of Christmas" to discuss New Balance's dominant run, the latest sneaker trends, and his expansion into the Middle East.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentWho Is Clever? The Music Industry's Best-Kept Secret Is Working With Post Malone & Justin BieberClever is the Alabama rapper you need to hear.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentCraig Xen Establishes The "Broken Kids Club" & Details His Favorite XXXTentacion MemoriesINTERVIEW: Craig Xen speaks on Members Only, XXXTentacion and his new EP.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Keed Is The Next Star From Young Thug's YSL RecordsINTERVIEW: Lil Keed has superstar potential and, with the release of "Long Live Mexico," he's ready for his spotlight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicExclusive: Lil West Names Killswitch Engage & Lady Gaga As Influences, Speaks On Soundcloud & SkateboardingLil West tells us about his early influences and how he wants to spend this year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicExclusive: Lucki Shares Writing Advice From Earl Sweatshirt & Explains Why He Doesn't Troll AnymoreLucki speaks on trolling, Future, and having so much room to grow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicExclusive: Doja Cat Details Strange List Of Musical Influences & Reveals Crush On Aesop RockDoja Cat speaks on her collaboration with Rico Nasty and how she would be embarrassed to send beats to Pharrell.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMichael Avenatti Says R. Kelly Is A "Sociopath," Details Sex Tapes & Prison TimeINTERVIEW: Michael Avenatti speaks to us in detail about the uncovered videotapes showing R. Kelly allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly Details Making "Murder On My Mind" In Jail, Kanye West, & MoreYNW Melly stopped by the office a few days before being arrested for double murder.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Gotit Is An Atlanta Secret, Not For Long: The "Hood Baby" Talks Co-Signs From Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert & MoreINTERVIEW: Lil Gotit is a name you'll be hearing everywhere soon enough.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentFetty Luciano Is GS9's Hidden Gem: Updates On Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy RebelFetty Luciano weighs in on who the "King of New York" really is and how he got started.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentBhad Bhabie Is Here To Stay: "15" & Forgiving Trippie ReddBhad Bhabie is sticking around whether or not you like her.By Alex Zidel