Shirley Ju

<b>Contributor</b> Born and raised in the Bay Area, Shirley has finally gotten used to the LA lifestyle. Ever since memorizing every verse to the Eminem Show in the 8th grade, hip hop has been one of her biggest passions. You can probably find her at most of the shows and festivals in LA, as "nothing beats live music." She graduated from UCLA and loves to live life to the fullest. She loves the ratchet music, but also loves the underground stuff too. YG, Nipsey, and Dom come to mind when asked about her favorite artists.