Fredo Bang Talks "Yes, I'm Sad," Kevin Gates Collabs, His OnlyFans Spending, And His Infamous Crush On Coi Leray

Fredo Bang just unveiled his newest project titled Yes, I’m Sad, reminding audiences all around the world that it’s okay to not be okay and that we all go through it in life. The beauty lies in the fact that he’s able to turn his hardships into art, expressing himself through music in the best way he knows how.

Clocking in at 14 tracks, Yes, I’m Sad opens with the incredibly vulnerable titular intro track, which has received nothing but positive feedback from his growing fanbase. In the chorus, Fredo raps, “Keep a poker face so they can't see I'm really mad. I know it's hard to tell, but baby yes I'm sad.” Fredo’s willingness to open up has given comfort to listeners that they too can be going through it, and still keep a smile on their face.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert at State Farm Arena on December 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Yes I'm Sad serves as his first project in over 14 months, describing the reason behind the holdup as “label issues.” The album hails standout features from Kevin Gates, Rick Ross, NLE Choppa, Rob49, and more. Beyond the music, the Louisiana native has been heavy in the media for hilarious moments, such as his disappointment in A-lister’s OnlyFans or even becoming a father alongside lesbian couple Annie and Sevyn Buffins. Regardless, Fredo keeps his head down and stays perfecting his craft in the studio. Music is his life, and this project is a testament to that.

HotNewHipHop spoke with Fredo Bang in Los Angeles to discuss the new project, what he does for his mental health, Charlemagne getting him to try Therapy, wanting to do a project with Kevin Gates, why he’s crushing on Coi Leray and more.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Yes, I'm Sad out now! How are you feeling?

I'm feeling good, blessed. Glad to see people’s reactions. I'm getting good feedback. I'm ready to keep consistent, move forward.

I keep playing the intro track on repeat. Especially when an artist like you can get vulnerable because it shows that you're human.

Yeah, I actually dropped a tear making that. That's how I know good ones. If I tear up when I'm making them, I’m like, 'Aw, this is a good one.'

What were you feeling that night when you made it? What was your mindset?

I was just in the vibe of working. I did three, four songs. But when I was making that one, I was trying to get real personal.

Did something in your life spark this openness to being vulnerable?

No, I just try to keep things authentic sometimes. On a daily basis, I got a habit of trying to block out emotional stuff. When I get in the studio, I'm trying to basically open myself up and release.

How’d it feel to release that on wax?

It was good. It felt good.

What do you do daily for your mental health?

Work. Jack off. It’s a stress-reliever, scientifically proven.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who's Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Do you prefer j*cking off or f*cking?

It depends on my mood, because I don't be feeling like dealing with nobody. A lot of times, I prefer jacking off. Because I don't want to be talking to nobody. I don’t want to have them be sitting there, making sure that I get them there. Make sure they're accommodated.

I feel like guys get off from getting girls though.

Yeah, but all the time — let's just say, I might be in the mood for a three-minute nut. So I'm probably not going to make sure that you're satisfied. Instead of doing that, I'd rather just jack off.

How often do you have sex?

Very random. I be working so much.

How much have you spent on OnlyFans?

When?

In general.

In the course of three years? Probably somewhere around $7K or $8K. It’s only three years man. It’s like going to McDonald’s and spending about $10, $15. Just add up how many times you going to McDonald's in the last five or six years.

You be getting disappointed, so what makes you keep going back?

That's the ones that I was seeing what was going on. But I have some that are very satisfying.

Would you ever join OnlyFans?

Ummm, yeah. If I was bored.

When did you come up with the concept for Yes, I'm Sad?

A year and a half ago. I shot the cover in November of 2022. I shot the cover in 2022, I shot “Come Thru” in March of 2023. Everything on this tape except two songs was done a year or something ago.

What took so long for the project to come out?

Label issues.

That’s the worst.

Yeah, first time going through something like that. This release brought me a lot of anxiety and stress.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Fredo Bang attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

How did you cope? Just made more music?

Yeah, it was really hard. Ain’t gonna lie. Music my whole life, I don't try to invest myself into anything else. So if I can't put no music, my brain is just…

How are your fans responding to this vulnerable side of you?

They liking it, because me being vulnerable is also unlocking their vulnerable side. Just things that they're dealing with and feeling. Sometimes you be sad and don't know that you’re sad.

Did Charlamagne get you to go to therapy?

We planning it right now. He said he’s gon’ sit in with me.

Have you ever tried it?

No. We’ll see how it goes.

You probably have so much trauma.

Yeah, I don't think I'd be fixated though.

Talk about linking with Kevin Gates on “Ring Ring.”

That was last minute, I wasn't gonna put that song on the project. I said I wasn't if he couldn’t get on it. Sent it to him, he f*cked with it. Because it was either that one or another song. He picked that one, jumped on it. I added the sample at the end.

I feel like it's exciting because you all are both from Louisiana…

Yeah, I really want to do a whole project with him.

Let's manifest that! How was it attending Kevin Gates’ listening?

It was nice. It was my first time being at a listening party.

What is it about Coi Leray that has you crushing so hard?

She's fine. She cute. Her gluteus be doing this little motion thing when she be shaking. She be throwing that motherf*cker. Her skin looks like milk, it’s clean and soft. And her voice, and her hair. And her eyes.