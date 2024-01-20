Fredo Bang Shows Off His Versatility On "Yes, I'm Sad"

Fredo Bang's personality is one of the first things you think about when discussing the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper. He is usually in the headlines for his wild shots toward some of the genre's femcees such as Coi Leray, Cardi B, Rubi Rose, among others. However, if you past that, Fredo has a lot to say on his brand-new project. Yes, I'm Sad sees the crooner discuss a host of topics on his ninth tape.

Take the opener and title track, for example. Fredo comes face to face with some of the poor decisions he has made, even with all the support from his mother. "Nothing was easy, learned the hard way / My heart been stuck up in a dark place / Mama taught me right, I went the wrong way / Did so much dirt, sometimes, I can't look at my own face." Fredo Bang also does a great job at writing some sticky hooks and melodies on tracks like "Come Thru" and "Love & Relations."

Listen To Yes, I'm Sad By Fredo Bang

This project comes off the heels of a steady release of loosies and singles. The lead single that got things started for Fredo's record was "Free Melly." Then, the next one to be dropped ahead of it was "Sideways" with NLE Choppa. If you want to hear all of this and what he has to offer, check out Fredo's Yes, I'm Sad with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Yes, I'm Sad, by Fredo Bang? Is this the best body of work he has ever put out, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward so far? Who has the strongest feature on the tape and why?

Yes, I'm Sad Tracklist:

Yes, I'm Sad Come Thru Tina Turner Ring Ring with Kevin Gates Love & Relations Not My H*/Keep It PimpN Free Melly Dat Business Hunnid Rounds Brand New Ap with Rick Ross Drop It Low with Treety Reloaded with Rob49 Sideways with NLE Choppa Gangsta's Prayer

