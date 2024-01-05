Fredo Bang Switches It Up On "Come Thru"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana is where Fredo Bang calls home. The rapper has been dropping music since the late 2010s decade. If we being specific, 2016 is when he jumpstarted his career. For the majority of his time in the rap game, Fredo is mostly known for his care-free and easy-going trap-tinged bangers.

That has been especially true over the past few months. Tracks like the uber-confident "Bang Man" are a prime example of that formula. In addition, his most recent works have been revealing his sexual desires. There are constant jokes that Fredo is the horniest rapper out there. In fact, he has been trying to get with GloRilla and Coi Leray as of late.

Listen To "Come Thru" By Fredo Bang

While Fredo's tracks are fun, repeating something can get stale. That is why it is a welcome sight to see him get more serious on this new single. "Come Thru" sounds like it would be a sexually driven track. However, that could not be further from the truth. Fredo gets extremely violent and threatening throughout another one of his signature piano-backed instrumentals. You can check out the song with the YouTube link above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Come Thru," by Fredo Bang? Do you think he should go more into the interpersonal tracks, why or why not? Should he come out with an album sometime this year after hearing this? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Fredo Bang. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't give no f***s, play you out of luck, uh

I keep it on my side like my .40 was a crutch

I workin' with a pair, but b****, I ain't the one

Might pop one in your head talking 'bout a one on one, huh

Never catch me slippin', got it tucked right by my belly

Ask around the city since a lil' one I been steppin'

