Nicki Minaj Addresses Lack Of "Pink Friday 2" Videos, And Her Answer Will Surprise You

Nicki Minaj is riding high off of the success of Pink Friday 2, and recently sat down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music to talk about her life and career. While the rest of the interview was quite enlightening and satisfying, the Barbz might not be happy with her answer to one of their burning questions: where on Earth are the PF2 visuals? Moreover, the Young Money alum explained how a conversation with J. Cole in the studio about her song "FTCU" inspired a new perspective on this. "[I] didn’t like the chorus because, you know, you wouldn’t be able to play it on radio," she recalled how her talk with the Dreamville boss went.

"[J. Cole] was like, ‘Who cares?'" Nicki Minaj remarked to Ebro. Funnily enough, she recently teased a potential remix of this song with an as-of-yet unknown male MC. "He was like, ‘Man, f**k the radio!’ And I was like, ‘You’re right! F**k the radio!’ And it dawned on me. Why the f**k– this is not something I’m putting out to be as a single. This is something that’s a part of a body of work. And I didn’t even wanna put out singles. I purposefully don’t have videos out because I want y’all to listen to the music."

Nicki Minaj's Full Apple Music Interview With Ebro Darden: Watch

As such, it seems like there's not a lot of hope currently for us to get an "Everybody," "Beep Beep," or "Big Difference" music video. Still, it's hard to ever imagine a world in which the Trinidadian superstar is anything less than a commercial powerhouse with anything she does. Pink Friday 2 broke Spotify records and, although divisive, still contains some beloved songs for the Barbz. Maybe her upcoming tour's set-up is all we'll get connected to the project's visual aesthetics... and that's okay!

After all, we still have plenty to look forward to when it comes to the 41-year-old's still-evolving Pink Friday 2 rollout. She participated in a fan-favorite interview with Funny Marco, and has been hot on the press of the press with one media appearance after another. What other questions do you want to see answered about this era? Drop them in the comments and stay logged into HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

