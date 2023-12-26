Nicki Minaj Mocks Haters While Discussing "Pink Friday 2’s" Record-Breaking Spotify Performance

Nicki Minaj recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Joe Budden.

Nicki Minaj used a mocking voice to mimic her haters while discussing her record-breaking new album, Pink Friday 2, with Joe Budden. The album achieved the biggest debut for a female hip-hop album in Spotify history. Additionally, it earned 228,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

“Spotify 24-hour streams… Someone’s only popping ’cause there wasn’t nobody else out,” she said, in an over-the-top mocking voice. Budden responded: “So, you remember people saying this stuff?” to which she answered: “People did say this stuff.”

Later in the interview, Budden brings up the lyric, “Stay in your Tory lane, b*tch, I’m not Iggy,” off of Minaj’s “FTCU.” He says it “could be shade to a few people,” but Minaj responds: "Well, without thinking about it being shade to a few people, what do you think the line itself means?” Budden answers: “‘I’m not one of them,’ and I think it was a clever way to say that.” Elsewhere, Budden and Minaj discuss the significance of "Are You Gone Already," The Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, as well as the current state of hip-hop. Check out Minaj's comments with Joe Budden below.

Nicki Minaj Mocks Her Haters

Minaj released Pink Friday 2 as her fifth studio album, earlier this month with features from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, 50 Cent, and Monica, among several others. It is a sequel to her debut album, Pink Friday. The single, "Super Freaky Girl," marked Minaj's first solo number-one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

