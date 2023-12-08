"Pink Friday 2" Reactions: Nicki Minaj Stunned, Slayed, Shocked & Soured On New Album

Now that Nicki Minaj's highly anticipated fifth studio album is finally here, the Barbz and music fans at large are spending a lot of time breaking it down. Of course, it's pretty early to really come to a conclusion on what the consensus behind Pink Friday 2 is. We're sure that some beats will grow on us, we will understand bars more with each listen, some features won't be as exciting as when we first heard them, and so on. But on Onika's 41st birthday, on the very first day we got our ears on it, how is it shaping up? Well, according to the fans... good! But it depends on who you ask.

Obviously, a lot of fans of Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, or other femcees probably don't like Pink Friday 2 that much. Apparently Nicki Minaj had plenty of subliminal disses and shots for the female rap game, which is disappointing to see from just a solidarity standpoint. With these conflicts and comparisons in mind, you'll obviously find a lot of hate towards the project online from other female rap fans, which is very understandable. If you've liked the Barb before, you'll probably like this record, but if you prefer other styles, it might not do much for you.

Barbz Are Loving Nicki Minaj's Latest

Furthermore, there's also a lot of convo about the featured guests: Young Money (Lil Wayne & Drake), Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Particularly, there was even some conversation around Drizzy's appearance on here being better than a lot of what made it to For All The Dogs. That's on the track "Needle" if you're curious to check it out. If you want to see more wild reactions to Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj's latest nuke-drop on the industry, check them out below.

More Pink Friday 2 Reactions

Meanwhile, what did you think of Pink Friday 2 so far, considering that we've only listened to it for a couple of hours? Does it stack up with Nicki's previous work, with that of her contemporaries, or with the high standards she set up for it? However, you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Pink Friday 2.

