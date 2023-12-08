Nicki Minaj "Pink Friday 2" Production Credits: BNYX, Atl Jacob, Hollywood Cole & More

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 is finally here, and the sonic pallet on display is definitely one of its most standout aspects. Whether you love it or hate it, its airy and dreamy presentation, accentuated by raw percussive elements and plenty of very direct samples and interpolations, fits quite well with the style that she's going for performance-wise on this project. As such, we're taking a look at the LP's production credits. There were many talented beatmakers that went above and beyond on this sequel, and you can tell the effort that they put in to craft their material. Let's see who could've been the key player here.

First off, the opener "Are You Gone Already" is produced by FINNEAS, as it's a very generous sample of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over." As far as other big names, Boi-1da has a couple of credits on Nicki Minaj's new album, namely "Needle" featuring Drake (a collab with YogiTheProducer) and "Pink Birthday" (with 116, Apollo Parker, and Fierce). Atl Jacob is anther big name, and probably the most dominant producer on this tracklist. He masterminded "FTCU," "Fallin 4 U" (with DB!), "Let Me Calm Down" featuring J. Cole (with Hendrix Smoke and Kuji), and the single "Last Time I Saw You."

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2: Stream

Furthermore, that last track was a production collab between him, Alex Bak, Frankie Bash, TooDope!, and Hendrix Smoke. Surely we'll keep finding things out about these beats as fans are unpacking the potential beef-inducing lyrics on Pink Friday 2. What did you think of this album's production? Let us know in the comments section down below and check out the full credits down there, too. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

Production Credits

1. Are You Gone Already (FINNEAS)

2. Barbie Dangerous (Hollywood Cole, Tate Kobang, YG! Beats)

3. FTCU (Atl Jacob)

4. Beep Beep (Murda Beatz, OJ Finessey)

5. Fallin 4 U (Atl Jacob, DB!)

6. Let Me Calm Down (ft. J. Cole) [Atl Jacob, Hendrix Smoke, Kuji]

7. RNB (ft. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang) [Dystinkt Beats, Tate Kobang, YG! Beats]

8. Pink Birthday (116, Apollo Parker, Boi-1da, Fierce)

9. Needle (ft. Drake) [Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer]

10. Cowgirl (ft. Louridz) [Dr. Luke]

11. Everybody (ft. Lil Uzi Vert) [DJ Smallz 732, Tate Kobang]

12. Big Difference (BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Keanu Beats, Slade Da Monsta)

13. Red Ruby Da Sleeze (Cheeze Beatz, Go Grizzly)

14. Forward From Trini (ft. Skillibeng & Skeng) [Basbeats, Melio Sounds]

15. Pink Friday Girls (J Reid)

16. Super Freaky Girl (Aaron Joseph, Dr. Luke, Malibu Babie, Vaughn Oliver)

17. Bahm Bahm (Jess Carp, Tate Kobang)

18. My Life (Don Cannon, Sean Momberger)

19. Nicki Hendrix (ft. Future) [B Ham, Vincent "Life" Shaw]

20. Blessings (ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard) [BNYX, Beau Nox, SADPONY]

21. Last Time I Saw You (Alex Bak, Atl Jacob, Frankie Bash, Hendrix Smoke, TooDope!)

22. Just The Memories (Bone Collector, Habib Defoundoux)

