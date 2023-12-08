Nicki Minaj "Pink Friday 2" Production Credits: BNYX, Atl Jacob, Hollywood Cole & More

Other producers on the highly anticipated project include Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, Dr. Luke, YG! Beats, Tate Kobang, and many more.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 is finally here, and the sonic pallet on display is definitely one of its most standout aspects. Whether you love it or hate it, its airy and dreamy presentation, accentuated by raw percussive elements and plenty of very direct samples and interpolations, fits quite well with the style that she's going for performance-wise on this project. As such, we're taking a look at the LP's production credits. There were many talented beatmakers that went above and beyond on this sequel, and you can tell the effort that they put in to craft their material. Let's see who could've been the key player here.

First off, the opener "Are You Gone Already" is produced by FINNEAS, as it's a very generous sample of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over." As far as other big names, Boi-1da has a couple of credits on Nicki Minaj's new album, namely "Needle" featuring Drake (a collab with YogiTheProducer) and "Pink Birthday" (with 116, Apollo Parker, and Fierce). Atl Jacob is anther big name, and probably the most dominant producer on this tracklist. He masterminded "FTCU," "Fallin 4 U" (with DB!), "Let Me Calm Down" featuring J. Cole (with Hendrix Smoke and Kuji), and the single "Last Time I Saw You."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Will Appear On A New Episode Of "Watch What Happens Live"

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2: Stream

Furthermore, that last track was a production collab between him, Alex Bak, Frankie Bash, TooDope!, and Hendrix Smoke. Surely we'll keep finding things out about these beats as fans are unpacking the potential beef-inducing lyrics on Pink Friday 2. What did you think of this album's production? Let us know in the comments section down below and check out the full credits down there, too. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

Production Credits
1. Are You Gone Already (FINNEAS)
2. Barbie Dangerous (Hollywood Cole, Tate Kobang, YG! Beats)
3. FTCU (Atl Jacob)
4. Beep Beep (Murda Beatz, OJ Finessey)
5. Fallin 4 U (Atl Jacob, DB!)
6. Let Me Calm Down (ft. J. Cole) [Atl Jacob, Hendrix Smoke, Kuji]
7. RNB (ft. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang) [Dystinkt Beats, Tate Kobang, YG! Beats]
8. Pink Birthday (116, Apollo Parker, Boi-1da, Fierce)
9. Needle (ft. Drake) [Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer]
10. Cowgirl (ft. Louridz) [Dr. Luke]
11. Everybody (ft. Lil Uzi Vert) [DJ Smallz 732, Tate Kobang]
12. Big Difference (BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Keanu Beats, Slade Da Monsta)
13. Red Ruby Da Sleeze (Cheeze Beatz, Go Grizzly)
14. Forward From Trini (ft. Skillibeng & Skeng) [Basbeats, Melio Sounds]
15. Pink Friday Girls (J Reid)
16. Super Freaky Girl (Aaron Joseph, Dr. Luke, Malibu Babie, Vaughn Oliver)
17. Bahm Bahm (Jess Carp, Tate Kobang)
18. My Life (Don Cannon, Sean Momberger)
19. Nicki Hendrix (ft. Future) [B Ham, Vincent "Life" Shaw]
20. Blessings (ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard) [BNYX, Beau Nox, SADPONY]
21. Last Time I Saw You (Alex Bak, Atl Jacob, Frankie Bash, Hendrix Smoke, TooDope!)
22. Just The Memories (Bone Collector, Habib Defoundoux)

Read More: Nicki Minaj Says Lil Wayne Will Replace Her At iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball In Chicago

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.